Raleigh grand jurors indict man for 1981 murder

A California inmate who is serving prison time for raping a real estate agent in 2005 has been indicted for the 1981 murder of a Raleigh County school teacher.
But local law enforcement officers are not saying what evidence lead to Tuesday's announcement.
Earl James Robbins, now 64, has been indicted on one count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Cynthia Jane Miller of Beckley, Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller and police investigators said at the press briefing.
Miller was 27 years old when she was shot to death inside of her Miller Street home on Aug. 26, 1981, one day before she was set to marry a Lester Police Department officer, Gary O'Neal.
O'Neal died in 2014. He was officially cleared as a suspect when Robbins, who was living in Raleigh County in August 1981, was indicted for Miller's murder.
Beckley Police Department formed a special investigation team in 2017 to look at Miller's case, led by BPD Detective Morgan Bragg. West Virginia State Police investigators, led by Captain Tim Bledsoe of the Criminal Investigations Unit, assisted in the investigation that ultimately led to Robbins being charged and indicted for the 39-year-old murder.
Three generations of detectives at Beckley Police Department had investigated Miller's murder.
"You read the amount of work and the care and the empathy that began at the time of Ms. Miller's murder and, obviously, has continued with these gentlemen up to the present," Keller said Tuesday. "It takes an enormous amount of work, but when you have an unsolved, violent crime, it's just this cloud that sets over the community, so we hope this brings some resolution."
Miller graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1972. Her childhood friend, Linda Arnold, said that Miller was creative and liked to sew in her high school home economics class.
She graduated from Concord College and was a teacher at Park Middle School when she died. On the day of her death, she had decorated her classroom for the upcoming 1981-1982 school year. She spent her final hours of life preparing for her wedding to O'Neal, which was scheduled for Aug. 27, 1981.
Her fiance had been in Princeton on the evening of Aug. 26 while Miller tied up loose ends in wedding preparations, according to police. When O’Neal could not reach Miller on the phone, he drove back to Beckley and discovered his bride-to-be dead on their living room floor. O’Neal called 911.
About 12:45 a.m., officers responded to her residence where they found her, shot multiple times by a small caliber handgun, BPD Detective Dave Allard, who also worked the case, reported in 2014.
There was no sign of forced entry, and nothing in the home had been disturbed or taken.
An autopsy revealed there were no signs of a struggle or assault. Examiners determined the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on the eve of her wedding day.
Miller had been shot at close range. Police say two of the shots were contact wounds, meaning the gun was pressed directly against her head. The other two were fired about two feet away from her. The “overkill” led police to believe the killer knew Miller.
Police questioned O’Neal, Miller’s ex-husband, and family members. They could never develop enough evidence to make an arrest, although detectives told media over the years that they had two suspects: a person who knew Miller and a person who may have killed her because her fiancee had given a ticket to him.
Miller’s sister, Diana Jones of Florida, had asked in 2014 for the public to help find her sister's killer.
Robbins is currently incarcerated at Valley State Prison in California since 2009, serving consecutive sentences for kidnapping and raping a woman who was acting as his real estate agent and personal assistant in Beaumont, Calif., and for an unrelated incident of beating his brother-in-law with a hammer.
On April 23, 2019, Robbins was denied parole for five years, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation website. He is expected to be extradited to West Virginia at a later date to stand trial for Miller's murder, Keller said.
During the course of the investigation, Bledsoe said, police discovered a woman identified as "M.D." She told investigators that in October 1980, when she was still a child, Robbins had raped her.
Grand jurors indicted Robbins for one count of abduction, one count of kidnapping, and one count of first degree sexual assault of a minor in M.D.'s case, Keller said.
She declined to state if there was evidence that Miller had been raped, although police have never mentioned a sexual assault in the Miller case.
•••
Miller's death was an unsolved mystery that concerned not only police but local residents, who wanted an arrest for the case, even 40 years later.
Retired BPD detective Paul Blume thanked Bragg and Bledsoe on Tuesday for ending an investigation that had frustrated detectives.
"It is the most interesting, captivating case I ever looked at, and it is the one case I sincerely wanted to see resolved before I retired in 2017," said Blume, who worked on the case from 2002 to 2006. "Obviously, it wasn't.
"But we always moved forward on it, and there were some really good detectives through the years that kept that case alive.
"So, hats off to Morgan (Bragg) and Bledsoe on an outstanding job of bringing all this together and putting the pieces together."
Blume said that Miller's 1981 death was never considered a "cold case," because it was always being worked by detectives, in some fashion.
As detectives came and went at BPD, Miller's friends and family kept in touch with investigators, often dropping by the police station to check if detectives had any new leads.
Her father, Francis Miller, did the only thing left to do for a child that was lost under such circumstances: He pressed for her killer to be brought to justice, said retired BPD detective Frank Pack in 2006. Pack was one of the original investigators of Miller's murder.
"Francis Miller was one of the most wonderful people I've ever met, in my whole life," Pack told The Register-Herald. "I could be walking down the sidewalk or walking out of my cruiser, and I'd see Francis Miller walking up through the parking lot, coming out to check on the status of his girl's murder.
"I'd never felt so sorry for anyone in my life," he said. "If I had a magic wand, I'd say, 'I'd like to catch the killer,' if for nothing else, just to give him some peace, because you could tell he was in total torment."
It was not a magic wand that would lead Morgan and Bledsoe to an arrest of a suspect. It was decades of old-fashioned police work.
In 2017, BPD detectives formed a team and began to work with State Police investigators to find Miller's killer. They opened a virtual time capsule of the murder and their predecessors' push for justice, starting in August 1981 with crime scene photos and evidence and initial interviews unfolding over the succeeding 30 years, as BPD continued to look for the killer.
Keller said that Pack, Blume, Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney's Office Special Investigator Jeff Shumate and others who worked on Miller's murder, from 1981 to 2017, had collected copious amounts of information. They had painstakingly recorded conversations, observations, interviews and had preserved crime scene photos and evidence — all with the hope that their work would one day, with just one more witness coming forward, or one more piece of evidence, reveal Miller's murderer.
Former BPD Captain Billy Cole, an original detective, stayed on the case over the years, officials reported.
Bragg said the new team went back and spoke with the original investigators.
"Logically, we wanted to know what they know," he explained.
Keller and police officials declined on Tuesday to provide specific details of the events that led to Robbins' indictment.
Bragg and Bledsoe both commended Keller for working closely with police to pursue charges against Robbins.