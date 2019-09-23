There’s nothing quite as great as the hours immediately following the birth of a new baby.
A mother has completed the months-long marathon to meet her new bundle of joy, and Raleigh General Hospital says its OBGYN Women’s and Children’s Services floor is doing all it can to make those first few hours as special as possible.
As of May 2019, all parents of a newborn at RGH are treated like a king and queen for one night with a new “Celebration Dinner” experience.
Staff members carry in a special table lined with linens giving each set of parents the ultimate dining experience.
“We even make napkins into little roses. We set up the room just like they would in a fancy restaurant,” said RGH Director of Women and Children’s Services Katana Jackson.
Each couple has their choice of a 10 to 12-ounce steak dinner or vegetarian lasagna. The meal is served with salad, baked potato, fresh fruit and the choice of a cake, succulent pie or cookies.
Penny Settle, Food and Nutrition Service Director at RGH says she the staff takes pride in making these meals.
“This is a new family,” Settle said. “There’s so much excitement and we want to add to that to enhance their experience.”
Mothers who have a vaginal delivery receive the Celebration Dinner the night of their baby’s birth. C-section mom’s get a celebration the next day.
“We set it up really nice for them. Most of these parents don’t get that when they go home with their babies,” Jackson said.
“We want to give them something special to commemorate the birthday. We wanted to raise our standard to give them the full package,” she added.
During the celebration dinner, each baby is also presented a diaper cake gift to take home.
The staff also serenades them.
“For the girls, the song is ‘Isn’t she lovely’. We all come in and perform them,” Jackson said. “For the boys, it’s ‘Can’t take my eyes off of you’.”
In addition to adding a celebration experience to all births, Raleigh General Hospital also renovated all its labor and delivery rooms in the summer of 2019.
Each room underwent a cosmetic facelift with new paint, motivational sayings and décor, according to RGH Director of Business Development Cheryl Mitchem.
“We really want the parents to feel special when they get here,” Mitchem said.
Mitchem says many of the photos of mothers and children that now line the hospital walls are photos of Raleigh General Hospital staff members and their kids.
“There’s not one person on that floor that doesn’t love babies,” Mitchem said, as she recognized all the nurses, physicians and support staff that work there.
Mitchem says the cosmetic renovations and celebration dinner aren’t the only things that set RGH apart from others.
“We are different from other hospitals in the area, because we have midwives, physicians and anesthesia here 24/7,” Mitchem said.
She says the hospital has made leaps and bounds with its Women and Children’s services offerings and are committed to offering the public the best care possible.
“I want to make sure people know when they come here they can get 24-hour delivery care,” Mitchem said.
“No one has to be called in if they come in at two in the morning. If they’re in pain, they can get relief immediately… The staff actually stays on the premises,” she said.