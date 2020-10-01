By Jessica Farrish
A Raleigh County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot early Thursday and one male suspect was dead, following an incident in Whitby, Raleigh Sheriff Scott Van Meter confirmed Thursday.
Van Meter said the deputy was transported to Raleigh General Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The deputy was shot twice in the chest during an altercation.
Pending the investigation, no names of the victim or of the sheriff’s deputy are being released at this time.
This is a developing story.