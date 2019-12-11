Raleigh County House of Delegates members are currently drafting legislation to help fund the construction of a veterans nursing facility in Beckley.
Del. Mick Bates, D-Raleigh, along with Delegates Jeffrey Pack, Brandon Steele and Chris Toney, all R-Raleigh, are drafting legislation to introduce the idea in the upcoming legislative session to provide the state’s portion of funding for the facility.
This proposed supplemental appropriations bill would direct $14 million out of this year’s budget from the unappropriated lottery net profit surplus to the Veterans Home Contribution Fund, Bates told The Register-Herald.
This amount represents approximately 35 percent of the total cost, he said, with about $26 million coming from a federal match.
“It is important to act now because the likelihood of that federal match decreases with the large budget deficits that we face on the national level,” Bates said.
Currently, there is only one veterans nursing facility in the state, located in Clarksburg, providing specialized care to veterans. The facility has 120 beds, but only about 20 of those beds provide specialized care for veterans with Alzheimer’s or dementia, Bates said.
He added that in 2014, the state Department of Agriculture transferred about 17 acres of property in Beckley for the purpose of building a second veterans nursing home in the state. This facility would serve veterans throughout southern West Virginia.
“Every year, we say how important our veterans are and how vital this funding is,” Bates said. “We say it but we don’t show it. It is time for us to show it and make this a spending priority.”
The veterans nursing home has been a long identified need, Bates told The Register-Herald, and he believes a facility in the Beckley area may even open up beds in the Clarksburg facility as well.
“This isn’t a new problem,” he said. “So we’ve come up with a new solution. “There are folks being placed in the community taking up beds in other facilities, there isn’t room for them all. So we’ve come up with a new solution.”
Steele told The Register-Herald a veterans nursing home was promised for the Beckley area several years ago, and piece of legislation was written and enacted in 2016, however, there is still funding needed to make it happen. He said the proposed legislation would be a way to make the promise a reality.
“This is something that we have promised veterans in Southern West Virginia for over four years,” Steele said. “The issue has been passed but has gone unfunded. It is time to fulfill the promise and we can do that by allocating lottery proceeds without raising taxes.”
Toney believes a new facility is one way the community can provide the best care possible for veterans. Given they have fought honorably for our country, he said, a veterans nursing home would give a portion the care they deserve.
“It is time for us to appropriate money from unappropriated lottery fund, with federal appropriations to make this a reality for our veterans,” Toney said.
