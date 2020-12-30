Raleigh County Courthouse and all county offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for holidays, Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver said Tuesday night.
Tolliver said Tuesday evening that two bailiffs in the Raleigh Judicial Annex have also tested positive and that the annex was being sanitized Tuesday evening.
Tolliver said he was notified Sunday of the positive cases.
He said that the judicial annex was not closed because the bailiffs were in a small part of the annex and that there had been no other positive cases, as of Tuesday.
“As far as the judicial building, it will be open tomorrow (Wednesday), as usual,” said Tolliver.
County offices will likely reopen on Monday, Tolliver reported.