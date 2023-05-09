Raleigh County’s new superintendent of schools will have the same starting salary as the current superintendent when he started nine years ago.
In a 3-2 vote during its Tuesday board meeting, the Raleigh County Schools Board of Education approved a two-year contract for Serena Starcher, who will assume her duties on July 1.
Her salary for the first year of her contract will be $140,000. She will receive a 3 percent raise during her second year, bumping her salary to $144,200.
When Raleigh Schools' current Superintendent David Price was hired in 2014, his starting salary was $140,000 and $144,020 his second year, according to articles written in The Register-Herald at the time.
At his current salary of $147,058, Price is the 11th highest paid county schools superintendent in West Virginia while directing the operations and administration of the state's sixth largest school by student population, according to the state’s department of education.
When compared with other county superintendents’ salaries for this year, Starcher will be tied with Doddridge County as the 14th highest paid superintendent.
Doddridge is among one of the smaller counties in West Virginia with a student enrollment of slightly more than 1,000, according to data on ZoomWV, which is managed by the state department of education. Raleigh’s student enrollment is 10 times that of Doddridge.
The two board members who voted against the contract, Jack “Gordie” Roop and Charlotte Hutchens, said it was because they were not given enough time to review the contract prior to the vote.
“It wasn't emailed or anything to us and I would have liked to have seen it before we vote on it,” said Roop, adding that he saw the contract for the first time during Tuesday’s meeting.
Roop said he also felt that the starting salary offered to Starcher was too high.
“I mean, she’s just starting out (as superintendent),” he said. “She makes ($120,000) now and we're bumping her (to $140,000). I think it should have stayed around ($130,000 or $135,000) and then the second year, then you pick it up.”
Starcher has been an assistant superintendent for Raleigh Schools since 2015.
She has worked in education since 1999 when she started out as a mathematics teacher at Hurricane High School.
She later worked for the West Virginia Department of Education from 2002 to 2007 before beginning a nine-year stint in Fayette County. While working there, Starcher was the assistant superintendent for eight years and interim superintendent for her final year.
As part of Starcher’s contract, the board will pay travel expenses that are “reasonable and necessary travel expenses actually incurred in the performance of official duties.”
Travel expenses associated with “professional meetings at the local, state and national level” will also be paid for by the board as part of “the Superintendent’s travel expense allocation.”
An exact figure for Starcher’s travel expense allocation was not specified in the contract.
Additional benefits, including health insurance, life insurance, dental insurance and sick leave, will be on the same terms as other employees of the Raleigh County Board of Education.
Hutchens said her reasoning behind voting against the contract was because it was not submitted to her in advance of the meeting.
When asked if she also had issue with the starting salary for Starcher, Hutchens said she did not wish to make a comment on that matter.
Hutchens and Roop voted against the selection of Starcher as superintendent during a special board meeting April 27, opposing her nomination because she did not live in Raleigh County.
School board president Larry Ford, who negotiated Starcher’s salary in an executive session after she was approved by the board, said he stood by everything in Starcher’s contract.
“I think we’re getting a very good asset for $140,000,” Ford said. “I mean that’s $7,000 less than the current superintendent is making.”
In addressing the concerns expressed by Roop and Hutchens, Ford said they signed off on putting him in charge of contract negotiations.
“When we had our meeting, they said the board president should negotiate the contract, and that’s what I did,” he said.
Board member Rick Snuffer said he thought Starcher was the “best person for the job” given her experience. He also thought the salary was fair as compared to others in the state.
For the current school year, 2022-23, county school superintendent salaries in West Virginia ranged from roughly $73,000 to $190,000.
The average salary is $129,552.
The highest paid county school superintendent is in Monongalia County, with a yearly salary of $190,000.
Those with higher salaries than Raleigh’s superintendent this year include school superintendents in Kanawha, Mercer, Putnam and Cabell counties.
Those counties also have among the highest student enrollments.
Raleigh County Schools had the sixth highest student enrollment in the state for the 2022-23 school year with 10,845 students, according to data on ZoomWV.
Berkeley County had the second highest enrollment at 19,855 students while Kanawha County had the highest student enrollment at 23,974 students.
