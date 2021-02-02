Raleigh County's chief deputy clerk to retire after 31 years of service

She kept her last election fair and secure for voters.
She fought through a pandemic, her own bout with Covid, an avalanche of absentee voting ballots and a postponed primary election.
On Tuesday, Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver and Commissioners Linda Epling and Greg Duckworth recognized the work of Chief Deputy Clerk Cecilia "Sally" Chapman, presenting her with a plaque for 31 years of service to Raleigh County.
Chapman is set to retire at the end of the week and plans to focus on serving her church, Beckley Praise Church, which her husband Paul Chapman pastors.
She said, "It was time."
"You want to go out on top," Chapman said. "You want to go out knowing you done a good job and without having any drama. I just feel like it's just time for me to go. I want to go out while I'm on top.
"It was a hard year, and everything went good, and I'm just ready," she explained. "When you do that for 30-some years, it's just tiring.
"You're in the spotlight all the time, with elections."
Chapman said she will also spend time caring for her mother, as her mom recuperates from a surgery.
She could look back over three decades with a feeling of accomplishment and satisfaction. Chapman explained that her work was "part of the history of our county" and that she met a number of influential people.
"Through my years being there, I met a lot of people and interacted with a lot of people I wouldn't have, otherwise," she explained. "Former governors and senators and congressmen, and then just some great people that worked and cared about county on a local level.
"Just being able to be a part of that, be a part of history and, probably the most important thing, is the fact of having secure, fair and safe elections."
Chapman assured her fellow Raleigh County residents that elections in their county have been fair and secure for the past three decades.
"West Virginia has some great election laws, and we have a great bunch of clerks who care about the people and want to do the right thing," she said. "There's just so many guidelines put in place, and if you follow the laws and the statutes that are given, that protects the voters.
"We have one of the best systems, I think, to help prevent fraud in absentee voting, for sure."
Chapman 62, worked for former Raleigh Clerk Betty Riffe until Riffe retired in 2016. In 2017, current Raleigh Clerk Danny Moore took office.
She said that she had only two supervisors but that she saw many changes in Raleigh Commission, which works closely with the clerk's office.
The most memorable election was 2020. Covid added a number of absentee ballots and restrictions and resulted in the May primary being postponed a month after ballots had already been printed.
"Federal elections are always more difficult because more people vote, but then we had the challenge of Covid, and then we had the challenge of the primary being delayed," she said. "It was a lot of challenges to overcome."
The second most challenging election was when Sen. Robert C. Byrd, a pillar of the U.S. Senate, died in Annandale, Va., in 2010.
"His passing was right, if I'm not mistaken, a few days before the primary (election), and we ended up having to have a special primary," she said. "Then we had the regular general, and then a special election on the same day as the general.
"In essence, we had four elections in one year. It was a little challenging."
As she finishes her last week of work, she will be looking forward to the future but remembering a lifetime of service she gave at the Raleigh Courthouse to the county's voters and elected officials.
"I'm the senior person there," she said. "All the ones I worked with, for years, they've already retired.
"Unfortunately, a lot of them are now deceased.
"I was young when I started. I was the baby, and they were all older, and now I'm finding myself on the other end of that."
She said that she will miss the people she worked for and with, as chief deputy clerk.
"We have a great staff, and when you spend that much time with people that you work with every day, for weeks and years, you become a family.
"It's a unit. It's a family, and we have a great staff, so I'm going to miss the people and some of the friends that we've made along the way."
Chapman is passing the torch to incoming Raleigh Chief Deputy Clerk Becky Fernatt.
"She is going to do a great job, and we have just a great group of people there that really care about doing a good job," said Chapman.