Raleigh County Youth Leadership Association students learn citizenship in Charleston

Local Raleigh County students recently returned from a three-day experience in Charleston from the Youth Leadership Association (YLA) 8th Grade Youth and Government Seminars, including selected students from Beckley Stratton Middle, Independence Middle, Park Middle Shady Spring Middle, and Trap Hill Middle schools.
The students were able to visit the State Capitol, the Governor's Mansion, executive offices, and even sat in on a night court session.
The event was sponsored by the Ohio-West Virginia Youth Leadership Association, and Chandler Grooms, executive director of YLA, said the seminars are a fantastic opportunity for students to learn more about state government.
"They are able to see Charleston in action, and come out of the seminar with a better understanding of how it all works together. They'll experience some amazing things, and meet some inspiring people, and maybe come out of the three days thinking that they, too, can serve the great state of West Virginia," Grooms said.
Now celebrating their 38th year, the YLA 8th Grade Youth & Government Seminars are available to every school in the state through a partnership with the West Virginia Department of Education. Throughout four different sessions, more than 350 students and their teachers met with their legislators, experienced how a bill becomes a law, toured the inner workings of the Capitol and Governor’s Mansion, saw the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, and participated in a Mock Legislative session.
They also witnessed an actual cases during night court, participated in a mock trial, and visited with elected officials in the offices of the Governor, Secretary of State, Treasurer, Attorney General, Speaker of the House, President of the Senate, and others.
Tom Tinder, Executive Director of the WV Bar Foundation, has been involved with the program for years and led the Mock Legislative session for this year’s students.
“These Seminars are crucial for the civic development of the next generation," Tinder said. "I stay involved with this program because I can see the positive outcomes – we have hard evidence that these programs work.”
For more information on Youth & Government Seminars or other YLA programs, contact the Youth Leadership Association at yla-youthleadership.org.
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jhatfieldRH