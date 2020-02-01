The West Virginia House of Delegates recently passed a bill requiring cursive writing to be taught in grades 3-5 in all schools throughout West Virginia.
During a House of Delegates floor session, 87 delegates voted in favor of the bill, and eight voted against it.
West Virginia MetroNews reported Del. Joe Ellington, R-Mercer, who is chair of the House Education Committee, called House Bill 4089 "getting back to the basics of education," and feels the main concern is things aren't being taught properly in education, including cursive.
“Now some of our students are getting taught and learning this. Some of our great teachers are doing a very good job with this but apparently, some are falling through the cracks," Ellington said.
The bill will change the Code of West Virginia, 1931. It currently states cursive writing is required in grades 2-4.
The bill will now head to committees within the West Virginia Senate, where it will be up for consideration.
Michelle Norman, a grammar and handwriting teacher at Bradley Elementary School in Raleigh County, said Raleigh County Schools has already implemented the policy of teaching cursive writing beginning in third grade, and believes it should begin even sooner.
When Norman begins teaching cursive handwriting in third grade, she teaches each letter one at a time. She said at the beginning of the school year, she begins teaching one cursive letter a day; the students learn the lowercase and uppercase version of the letter. She then teaches the letter within a word, and then that word in a sentence.
"The process works well for them, and I think it's important they learn the cursive writing style," Norman explained. "However, I really feel it should be taught much sooner than third grade."
She explained by the time students move up to third grade, they've already formed their own style of writing because they've been learning basic print since kindergarten — making it difficult for some students to transition into cursive writing.
"It's really difficult for some of them to make that transition," Norman added. "It's almost like they're going backwards and we're having to teach them something completely new."
Norman said she feels it's still important to teach students cursive writing because being able to write one's signature, or even a paragraph, will help students later on in life.
Norman said when they've had students transfer to West Virginia from out of the state, the majority of them are able to write in cursive before third grade, leading her to believe cursive writing needs to be taught much sooner than third grade.
The Education Commission of the States reported since 2014, nine states have passed laws requiring schools to teach cursive writing, and bills requiring cursive instruction were under consideration in 2018 in five other states.
"It truly needs to be implemented much earlier," Norman explained. "The earlier, the better."
