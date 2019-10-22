The West Virginia Board of Education begins its statewide listening tour tonight in Greenbrier County. Among those expected to share their thoughts on the state of education in the Mountain State will be teachers, parents and school administrator.
But two students, contacted by The Register-Herald, have some advice, too.
School districts need to work on diversity in the teaching ranks and the state needs to create a more supportive environment for teachers.
Christyana Jones, a recent graduate from Woodrow Wilson High School (WWHS), now attends West Virginia University in Morgantown. She's majoring in horticulture and agriculture. She's a young, black female, who served as her school's student body president as a senior last year and played varsity soccer. WWHS, with a student populatin of about 1,300 students, is the most racially diverse high school in Raleigh County and one of the more racially diverse schools in the state.
Grant Davis is currently a senior at Shady Spring High School, a far less diverse school, with a population of about 800 students. He's the president of the National Honor Society, and upon graduation plans to attend WVU Tech to receive a degree in accounting. He would like to continue his education in pursuit of a law degree.
While Jones and Davis are very different students, coming from different backgrounds, they share a concern with the quality of education being delivered in West Virginia and, closer to home, in their home county.
According to information released by the West Virginia Department of Education, elementary, middle, and high schools in Raleigh County did not meet academic performance standards in English Language Arts or mathematics during the 2018-19 school year. Both Jones and Grant feel standards could be exceeded if changes were put into place.
Jones feels education would drastically improve across the state if there were more diversity among faculty and staff, along with more diversity training for them, too, especially in schools in southern West Virginia.
Having spent most of her educational career in North Carolina before moving to West Virginia to finish off her secondary education at WWHS, Jones brings a unique perspective. That experience, plus attending WVU in Morgantown, has given her, she believes, a grasp on the struggles the state's education system faces. She believes, despite myriad issues, West Virginia has the potential for growth in regards to education. It would be a shame, she said, for that potential to go to waste.
"My opinion of West Virginia's state of education is a bit of an unpopular one," Jones said. "I spent the majority of my academic career in North Carolina. I grew up in Raleigh, the capitol of the state, which meant I attended some of the most diverse schools, with the newest technologies and newest implemented policies.
"With school there, there was always something new, and everything was interconnected."
During her North Carolina education experience, Jones was able to take part in programs offered during the summer and holiday breaks at recreation centers operated by school counselors. She said no matter what, whether school was in session or not, there were always opportunities for continuous learning, something she really didn't experience during her time at WWHS.
She noticed two things when she came to West Virginia — the lack of school sponsored educational opportunities offered outside of the classroom and the lack of staff diversity within the schools.
WWHS serves roughly 1,300 students, more than any other high school in Raleigh County. The school employs around 80 teachers, and according to Jones' recollection, a great majority of them were Caucasian.
Minority enrollment at the school is 28 percent of the student body, with the majority being black. The state average is 10 percent.
The Raleigh Count Board of Education and West Virginia Department of Education officials reported they don't have an accurate racial breakdown of teachers because they typically only collect data on gender, education level and years of experience.
"I couldn't count on more than two hands the number of teachers that were not Caucasian, I just can't, which is saying something because I know Woodrow Wilson is one of the more diverse schools in the state," Jones said. "I just took notice of so many issues, including issues of racial insensitivity from student to student, and even teacher to teacher on an administrative level."
Not only do West Virginia schools lack diversity, many teachers lack professionalism, Jones believes. She has seen teachers exercise authority in their own classroom, overriding what county and state policies state. She says there are teachers who do not believe they have to follow the rules because there's no one holding them to account.
"From my own personal experience, and I cannot speak on any other place, school or classroom that I have not been in, nor attended, but I've witnessed teachers sexually harass students," she said. "I've witnessed students in the classroom tell administrators what protocol they should follow, and I've witnessed those same teachers teach at the school again and again."
What Jones witnessed at her high school caused what she believed were silent stressors. She felt this led to students feeling as if they could not trust their administrators, because they weren't listening to them. They couldn't go to the teachers, she said, because not all acted professionally.
She felt teachers played favorites based on whether or not they knew family members of students, some of the "weirdest things that have nothing to do with education," she said.
Since getting much of her education in North Carolina, Jones said she is not quite sure if WWHS prepared her or not for college. However, she said she has witnessed students she graduated with from high school now at WVU struggle to communicate and make friends with people from different backgrounds, races and ethnicities.
"I think that's because for a very long time they were never forced to talk to people who were different from them," Jones said. "It's sad to see, but I think in order for that to be less of an issue for people in college, I think the State Board of Education needs to bring more diversity awareness in schools, more diversity training for administrations in schools, and more funding for field trips to different museums in different areas of the state, and bring in guest speakers to the schools that look different than the students."
Jones said if she were able to stand before the WVBE this evening, she would also encourage them to offer more workshops for their teachers on how to teach students to study, not just for standardized tests, but to understand concepts, and to fund opportunities through recreational centers in the communities through the schools, so students have access to educational programs when they are not in school.
"We have great people in West Virginia, and we have great colleges, we just need better means of communication among people in the school system," she said. "I've seen so many things happen during my time in West Virginia schools that could have been avoided if people just knew it's OK to be different."
Grant Davis believes the state of education in West Virginia is below average, and believes much of it is because qualifications required to become a teacher are dropping.
"So, therefore we can expect our (students) scores to drop as well," Davis said.
According to the West Virginia Department of Education, roughly 40 percent of math teachers in grades 7 through 11 are taught by non-certified teachers. According to Davis, teachers won't come to West Virginia to teach if the state, or WVBE, doesn't take care of its teachers.
This directly affects the students. The quality of a student's education drops when the qualifications of educators drop, he said.
"The state has driven away some of the best and brightest teachers we have, and there are more who plan to leave," he said. "We see the trend of good teachers leaving, but instead of fighting to keep them here, we lower our standards. This is a dangerous path."
If Davis was able to address the WVBE at this evening's listening tour, or even if he had the opportunity to address state legislators, he'd tell them they've chosen to put a bandage over issues, instead of directly addressing them.
The WVBE also needs to demand more college-preparedness in high schools, Davis said. Currently, he leads a peer leader group that not only mentors students but also informs them about college admissions and scholarships.
"Personally, I don't believe it should be the responsibility of other students to inform their classmates about college," Davis said. "I think the WVBE should require further assistance to high school students on how to apply for college admissions, scholarships and other information.
"I've been fortunate enough to have taken college classes online during my senior year," Davis said, "but I was never told about this opportunity through my school, I learned it through word of mouth from a friend.
"High schools seem to worry more about their attendance rates and test scores rather than preparing their students for college, vocational school, the military, workforce, or anything like that."
According to information from the state's Higher Education Policy Commission and Community and Technical College System, 47 percent of the population went on to college or some sort of higher education in 2017, a percentage that is is on the decline.
Davis would tell WVBE members that they are more concerned over what they look like in regards to numbers, rather than caring for the well-being and preparedness of students. There are very few concepts he has learned in school that will translate into his adult life, and what he has learned was not part of any classroom curriculum, but rather words of wisdom.
Davis does not blame teachers.
"They are confined to a small and standard curriculum," he said.
"I would urge the WVBE to respond with a sense of urgency, because the reason we are in last place is because we overlook our problems, sweep them under the rug and promise to review them at a later date, when we never end up changing the system.
"It is a dangerous cycle."
