glenville — The names of Raleigh County students who attained the Glenville State College President’s and Provost’s Honor Lists for the Spring 2020 semester have been announced.
l Ciera Heine of Beckley has been named to the GSC President’s Honor List. To be named to the President’s Honor List, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average on a minimum of 12 semester hours.
l Ellis Lilly of Crab Orchard and Madison Shepherd of Daniels have been named to the GSC Provost’s Honor List. To be named to the Provost’s Honor List, students must earn a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.9 on a minimum of 12 semester hours.