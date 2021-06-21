GLENVILLE — The names of Raleigh County students who attained the Glenville State College President’s and Provost’s Honor Rolls for the Spring 2021 semester have been announced.
Ciera Heine and Ian Pomeroy, both of Beckley, Ellis Lilly of Crab Orchard, and Madison Shepherd of Daniels have been named to the GSC President’s Honor Roll. To be named to the President’s Honor Roll, students must have a 4.0 grade point average and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Greyson Shepherd of Daniels has been named to the GSC Provost’s Honor Roll. To be named to the Provost’s Honor Roll, students must have grade point averages between 3.5 and 3.9 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.