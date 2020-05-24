Justin Massey waves to classmates in the parking lot at Shady Spring High School before receiving his diploma. Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, students at Shady Spring High School were not able to take part in the traditional graduation ceremony like students in the past, but their administration made accommodations so their parents and family members could watch them walk across the stage, receive their diplomas, and turn their tassels Friday evening in front of the school. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Raleigh County students celebrate graduation with drive-through commencements (WITH GALLERIES)
By Jordan Hatfield The Register-Herald
High school seniors walked out of school in mid-March not aware it would be the last time. Shortly after, due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 throughout the Mountain State, it was announced those students wouldn't return to this school, leaving so many loose ends.
No spring sporting events, no prom, and no award ceremonies. However, Raleigh County high school seniors weren't going to let the virus take away one of the biggest rites of passage during their senior year — their graduation ceremony.
Over the last several weeks, students, staff, faculty, and administrators planned drive-through graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020. Although it wasn't the traditional ceremony, powerful statements were delivered.
This particular class came into this world in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and these students are graduating from high school during a global pandemic.
While parents and family members weren't able to sit together in a crowded gymnasium among their graduates, that didn't stop them from celebrating and having fun, as many decorated their vehicles with balloons and signs. They cheered as they dropped off their graduates to collect their diplomas.
Colton Wiseman waits at his parents car to receive his diploma during Shady Springs graduation Ceremony. Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, students at Shady Spring High School were not able to take part in the traditional graduation ceremony like students in the past, but their administration made accommodations so their parents and family members could watch them walk across the stage, receive their diplomas, and turn their tassels Friday evening in front of the school.
Jillian Mitchell wait to be called to receive her diploma during Shady Spring graduation ceremony. Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, students at Shady Spring High School were not able to take part in the traditional graduation ceremony like students in the past, but their administration made accommodations so their parents and family members could watch them walk across the stage, receive their diplomas, and turn their tassels Friday evening in front of the school.
Caleb Lilly waits in the parking lot at Shady Spring High School to receive his diploma. Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, students at Shady Spring High School were not able to take part in the traditional graduation ceremony like students in the past, but their administration made accommodations so their parents and family members could watch them walk across the stage, receive their diplomas, and turn their tassels Friday evening in front of the school.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, students at Shady Spring High School were not able to take part in the traditional graduation ceremony like students in the past, but their administration made accommodations so their parents and family members could watch them walk across the stage, receive their diplomas, and turn their tassels Friday evening in front of the school.
Justin Massey waves to classmates in the parking lot at Shady Spring High School before receiving his diploma. Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, students at Shady Spring High School were not able to take part in the traditional graduation ceremony like students in the past, but their administration made accommodations so their parents and family members could watch them walk across the stage, receive their diplomas, and turn their tassels Friday evening in front of the school.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, students at Shady Spring High School were not able to take part in the traditional graduation ceremony like students in the past, but their administration made accommodations so their parents and family members could watch them walk across the stage, receive their diplomas, and turn their tassels Friday evening in front of the school.
Audrey Flanagan waits in the parking lot at Shady Spring High School to receive her diploma. Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, students at Shady Spring High School were not able to take part in the traditional graduation ceremony like students in the past, but their administration made accommodations so their parents and family members could watch them walk across the stage, receive their diplomas, and turn their tassels Friday evening in front of the school.
Rylee Wiseman gets driven to the front of Shady Spring High School by her parents to receive her diploma. Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, students at Shady Spring High School were not able to take part in the traditional graduation ceremony like students in the past, but their administration made accommodations so their parents and family members could watch them walk across the stage, receive their diplomas, and turn their tassels Friday evening in front of the school.
Grant Davis waves to the faculty at Shady Spring High School after receiving his diploma. Watching is Grant's mother Jennifer Davis. Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, students at Shady Spring High School were not able to take part in the traditional graduation ceremony like students in the past, but their administration made accommodations so their parents and family members could watch them walk across the stage, receive their diplomas, and turn their tassels Friday evening in front of the school.
Principal Mary Ann Foster, left, hands Amethyst Paige Alexander her diploma during Shady Spring High School graduation. Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, students at Shady Spring High School were not able to take part in the traditional graduation ceremony like students in the past, but their administration made accommodations so their parents and family members could watch them walk across the stage, receive their diplomas, and turn their tassels Friday evening in front of the school.
Joe Bevil and his daughter Brianna Bevil react watching his son Erick Bevil receive his diploma at Shady Spring High School. Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, students at Shady Spring High School were not able to take part in the traditional graduation ceremony like students in the past, but their administration made accommodations so their parents and family members could watch them walk across the stage, receive their diplomas, and turn their tassels Friday evening in front of the school.
Katie Bolen, right, photographs her brother Jaysen Bolen walking to get his diploma at Shady Spring High School. Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, students at Shady Spring High School were not able to take part in the traditional graduation ceremony like students in the past, but their administration made accommodations so their parents and family members could watch them walk across the stage, receive their diplomas, and turn their tassels Friday evening in front of the school.
Christina Cox, mother, left, and Shyanne Boothe, sister, photograph Adrianna Boothe receive her diploma at Shady Spring High School. Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, students at Shady Spring High School were not able to take part in the traditional graduation ceremony like students in the past, but their administration made accommodations so their parents and family members could watch them walk across the stage, receive their diplomas, and turn their tassels Friday evening in front of the school.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, students at Shady Spring High School were not able to take part in the traditional graduation ceremony like students in the past, but their administration made accommodations so their parents and family members could watch them walk across the stage, receive their diplomas, and turn their tassels Friday evening in front of the school.
Graduates walk to receive their diploma at Shady Spring High School. Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, students at Shady Spring High School were not able to take part in the traditional graduation ceremony like students in the past, but their administration made accommodations so their parents and family members could watch them walk across the stage, receive their diplomas, and turn their tassels Friday evening in front of the school.
Family members for Jakob Castle packed together in a van to watch him receive his diploma at Shady Spring High School. Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, students at Shady Spring High School were not able to take part in the traditional graduation ceremony like students in the past, but their administration made accommodations so their parents and family members could watch them walk across the stage, receive their diplomas, and turn their tassels Friday evening in front of the school.
Vehicles filled with family members watch student receive their diploma at Shady Spring High School. Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, students at Shady Spring High School were not able to take part in the traditional graduation ceremony like students in the past, but their administration made accommodations so their parents and family members could watch them walk across the stage, receive their diplomas, and turn their tassels Friday evening in front of the school.
Hannah Coalson looks over at her parents before receiving her diploma at Shady Spring High School. COVID-19 global pandemic, students at Shady Spring High School were not able to take part in the traditional graduation ceremony like students in the past, but their administration made accommodations so their parents and family members could watch them walk across the stage, receive their diplomas, and turn their tassels Friday evening in front of the school.
James Copeland waves to the faculty at Shady Spring High School aftter receiving his diploma. Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, students at Shady Spring High School were not able to take part in the traditional graduation ceremony like students in the past, but their administration made accommodations so their parents and family members could watch them walk across the stage, receive their diplomas, and turn their tassels Friday evening in front of the school.
Grant Davis, the president of Shady Spring High School's National Honor Society, had a lot to say to his classmates Friday during their drive-through graduation ceremony, saying without hyperbole that it was the most unique high school graduation in Shady Spring High School's history.
"This class has been faced with adversity that surpasses understanding," Davis said. "We did not begin the year knowing what our future held. We did not know our last day of school would be in March, and we did not know we would be robbed of many memories that were never made."
Davis added, however, the students can choose to be victims, or they can choose to be students.
"We now know the importance of treating every opportunity in life as if it may be our last," he said. "I truly believe the adversity this class has faced will welcome the challenges we will face in the future, and empower us to take those very difficulties and learn from them. The class of 2020 has chosen to be students."
While students typically stand or sit close to one another during their high school graduations, that wasn't the case this year. Students were driven up and dropped off in groups of 10 near the stage, where they all stood at least 6 feet apart to follow COVID-19 guidelines.
Alexis Anderson, of Liberty, waits her turn to receive her diploma in the parking lot of the High School Friday morning. Parents stayed in their vehicles and drove their graduates up to a designated area where they were able to get out in groups of 10 to control the setting of no more than 25 individuals gathering at once. Parents were able to hear speeches through their radio by tuning into 107.7 The River.
Students of Liberty High School wait their turn to receive their diploma in the parking lot of the High School Friday morning. Parents stayed in their vehicles and drove their graduates up to a designated area where they were able to get out in groups of 10 to control the setting of no more than 25 individuals gathering at once. Parents were able to hear speeches through their radio by tuning into 107.7 The River.
Erica Evans, of Liberty, waits her turn to receive her diploma in the parking lot of the High School Friday morning. Parents stayed in their vehicles and drove their graduates up to a designated area where they were able to get out in groups of 10 to control the setting of no more than 25 individuals gathering at once. Parents were able to hear speeches through their radio by tuning into 107.7 The River.
Students of Liberty High School wait their turn to receive their diploma in the parking lot of the High School Friday morning. Parents stayed in their vehicles and drove their graduates up to a designated area where they were able to get out in groups of 10 to control the setting of no more than 25 individuals gathering at once. Parents were able to hear speeches through their radio by tuning into 107.7 The River.
Allexia Gunter, of Liberty, fixes a decoration on her parents car and waits her turn to receive her diploma in the parking lot of the High School Friday morning. Parents stayed in their vehicles and drove their graduates up to a designated area where they were able to get out in groups of 10 to control the setting of no more than 25 individuals gathering at once. Parents were able to hear speeches through their radio by tuning into 107.7 The River.
Students of Liberty High School wait their turn to receive their diploma in the parking lot of the High School Friday morning. Parents stayed in their vehicles and drove their graduates up to a designated area where they were able to get out in groups of 10 to control the setting of no more than 25 individuals gathering at once. Parents were able to hear speeches through their radio by tuning into 107.7 The River.
Titan Dunbar, of Liberty, celebrates his graduation ceremony from his car in the parking lot of the High School Friday morning. Parents stayed in their vehicles and drove their graduates up to a designated area where they were able to get out in groups of 10 to control the setting of no more than 25 individuals gathering at once. Parents were able to hear speeches through their radio by tuning into 107.7 The River.
Students of Liberty High School wait their turn to receive their diploma in the parking lot of the High School Friday morning. Parents stayed in their vehicles and drove their graduates up to a designated area where they were able to get out in groups of 10 to control the setting of no more than 25 individuals gathering at once. Parents were able to hear speeches through their radio by tuning into 107.7 The River.
Madison Tabor, of Liberty, waits her turn to receive her diploma in the parking lot of the High School Friday morning. Parents stayed in their vehicles and drove their graduates up to a designated area where they were able to get out in groups of 10 to control the setting of no more than 25 individuals gathering at once. Parents were able to hear speeches through their radio by tuning into 107.7 The River.
Students of Liberty High School wait their turn to receive their diploma in front of the High School Friday morning. Parents stayed in their vehicles and drove their graduates up to a designated area where they were able to get out in groups of 10 to control the setting of no more than 25 individuals gathering at once. Parents were able to hear speeches through their radio by tuning into 107.7 The River.
Principal Lori Knight, of Liberty, right, hands Mallory Brown, salutatorian, her diploma in front of the High School Friday morning. Parents stayed in their vehicles and drove their graduates up to a designated area where they were able to get out in groups of 10 to control the setting of no more than 25 individuals gathering at once. Parents were able to hear speeches through their radio by tuning into 107.7 The River.
Kelly Cline, watches her daughter, Kiara Cline receive her diploma in front of the High School Friday morning. Parents stayed in their vehicles and drove their graduates up to a designated area where they were able to get out in groups of 10 to control the setting of no more than 25 individuals gathering at once. Parents were able to hear speeches through their radio by tuning into 107.7 The River.
Raleigh County School superintendent David Price, watches students receive their diploma's at Liberty High School Friday morning. Parents stayed in their vehicles and drove their graduates up to a designated area where they were able to get out in groups of 10 to control the setting of no more than 25 individuals gathering at once. Parents were able to hear speeches through their radio by tuning into 107.7 The River.
Principal Lori Knight, of Liberty, right, hands Morgan Marty, her diploma
Students of Liberty High School return to their vehicles after receiving diploma's in front of the High School Friday morning. Parents stayed in their vehicles and drove their graduates up to a designated area where they were able to get out in groups of 10 to control the setting of no more than 25 individuals gathering at once. Parents were able to hear speeches through their radio by tuning into 107.7 The River. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Students did so at Liberty High School Friday, as they stood in their white gowns outside the school, awaiting their diplomas. Graduating senior Brook Thomas Athey called her senior year "one heck of a ride I will never forget."
"We are here today in an unfamiliar manner, separated by an invisible force, wishing we could all be side by side," Athey said, her speech live-streamed online and broadcast through radios in cars in the parking lot. "However, we are still getting our diplomas, and we are still moving headfirst into our futures. The times we wanted to experience so badly have been cut short, and we will never truly get 'our year,' but I know that will never stop us."
Athey said she knows COVID-19 won't stop members of the Class of 2020 from going to college, the workforce or the military and chasing their dreams.
"I know that won't stop us from chasing our career path or stop us from getting the best life for us all as individuals," she said. "Some of us have been taken over by fear during the COVID-19 crisis. You are scared for your loved ones, you are scared for yourself and for the future, but let me say this — we as a younger generation need not to be susceptible by unknown fear. This means we need to be the generation that stands up fearlessly so that we do not drown ourselves in worry that comes from other people or the world around us. This means we should decide for ourselves what we are afraid of and conquer them.
"This means we need to get right back up after being knocked down by this virus, and charge at life stronger than ever before."
Faith Meadows waves as she walks toward the stage to receive her high school diploma from Independence High School. T. Paige/For The Register-Herald
Katlyn Davis sheds a tear of joy and sadness for her big sister Ashley Davis, who had just received her diploma. T. Paige/For The Register-Herald
Taylon (with an 'n') Collins and her mother Misty Collins head for their cars to drive over to the stage area where Taylon will receive her high school diploma. T. Paige/For The Register-Herald
Independence High School Senior photo banners lined the sidewalk on the way to the ceremony stage where graduation ceremonies were set to begin. T. Paige/For The Register-Herald
Friends Tina Morton and Erin Blevins, at the Independence High School graduation ceremony, have flowers in their graduation caps. They were in the parking lot taking a walk prior to receiving their diplomas. T. Paige/For The Register-Herald
Aden Nish and Trish Nish after receiving a diploma, with tassels in his hand, at the Woodrow ceremony. T. Paige/For The Register-Herald
Josh Scales celebrates with Maya Scales, 4, at the Woodrow ceremony. T. Paige/For The Register-Herald
Ashlynn Zaferatos, driven by her mother, Rebecca Wiegend, was last in line Saturday at the Woodrow Wilson High School graduation ceremony. T. Paige/For The Register-Herald
Hayley Usey at the Woodrow ceremony. T. Paige/For The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson graduate Lauren Elizabeth Riffe celebrates with her father John, driving, a friend, and Patricia Riffe. T. Paige/For The Register-Herald
Woodrow graduate Madison Taylor, at left outside car, celebrates with older sister Emma Taylor, inside car with poster. T. Paige/For The Register-Herald
On Saturday, Independence High School seniors were also given their chance to shine. As they also did a drive-through graduation ceremony, senior Jacob Hatcher said he recalled coming back to school after this year's Christmas break, thinking, "Man, can this year just be over already?"
Little did he know his wish would come true in relatively short order, but with a lot of sacrifices.
Hatcher called the ceremony the "farthest thing from traditional," but said he'd like to look at it as something his graduating class will remember for years.
"I like to look at it as something unique, something no one else had, and I like that," he said.
From the time the graduating class of 2020 began their experience at Independence High School their freshman year, they had a different principal throughout all four years — something each student who gave a speech at the ceremony mentioned.
"We always had to overcome so much in our high school careers," Hatcher continued. "We had a new principal every year, and we still stuck strong. There will always be things we can't control, and the only thing we can do is adapt and take hold of the situation. This has given us the ability to take on problems we might face in our futures."
Hatcher said he's known some of his fellow students since they were young children and dressed up as Indians – the school mascot – and walked the halls of Coal City Elementary, which has since been shut down.
"Then one day the name changed to the 'Patriots' and our little tribe grew a whole lot bigger," he said. "This place is a home and I find comfort in knowing whenever I come back, I'll find someone I know. We all have created relationships with one another while being here, and that will never change."
Woodrow Wilson High School's graduation was the final one of the weekend, and before the school's principal Rocky Powell handed out diplomas in true COVID-19 fashion with a mask on his face, a few students passed along their final messages to families and classmates on how they saw their senior year.
Senior Class President Chloe Craddock told her fellow students she felt they were graduating in the most unusual and unexpected way, but feels they are a class of new beginnings.
"Class of 2020, it's finally our time. We made it," Craddock began. "In light of how crazy and messy the world is right now, we have to keep pushing forward."
Although Craddock said the end of their senior year was a struggle due to COVID-19, they still made it, and for that, they should be proud.
"We have come such a long way, and today, we can finally say that we're here, our graduation day," she shared. "Let this moment sneak in, and look back with a smile, and look forward with courage.
