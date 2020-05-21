031820 Coronavirus School Meals 3.jpg

Robert Cobbs, cook, Beckley Raleigh County Community Action Head Start. stacking up breakfast and lunches for 73 of their 117 students Mar. 17. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)

 Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald

The Raleigh County Board of Education will begin their federally funded Summer Food Service Program June 10, where they will distribute five days worth of breakfast and lunches each week until the academic year begins. 

The multi-day food boxes will be distributed every Wednesday until August 4 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the following locations: 

l Beckley Elementary 

l Bradley Elementary 

l Fairdale Elementary 

l Independence Middle 

l Marsh Fork Elementary 

l Shady Spring Middle 

l Stratton Elementary 

For more information about the Raleigh County Summer Food Program, contact Teresa Baker, 304-256-4660 Ext. 6004.

Jordan Hatfield 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags