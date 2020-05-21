The Raleigh County Board of Education will begin their federally funded Summer Food Service Program June 10, where they will distribute five days worth of breakfast and lunches each week until the academic year begins.
The multi-day food boxes will be distributed every Wednesday until August 4 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the following locations:
l Beckley Elementary
l Bradley Elementary
l Fairdale Elementary
l Independence Middle
l Marsh Fork Elementary
l Shady Spring Middle
l Stratton Elementary
For more information about the Raleigh County Summer Food Program, contact Teresa Baker, 304-256-4660 Ext. 6004.
Jordan Hatfield