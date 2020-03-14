Raleigh County Schools will begin a student feeding program Tuesday, which will occur daily during the school closure mandate amid the coronavirus COVID-19 threat.
All schools in Raleigh County will be offering a drive through parent pick-up "Grab & Go Breakfast" from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in front of each school.
Raleigh County School officials said to be eligible for the Grab & Go Breakfast and Lunch, students must be present and enrolled in Raleigh County in grades PreK-12.
"As we receive information, Superintendent David Price will be providing updates via social media and 'Schoolmessenger' phone notifications," a press release stated.
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jhatfieldRH