Several teachers have reached out to The Register-Herald concerned over the high increase of confirmed cases of the flu in Raleigh County Schools, and school officials are encouraging those with the illness to avoid attending school.
Raleigh County Superintendent David Price confirmed several schools throughout Raleigh County have experienced a high increase in teacher and administration absences this week due to the flu, and are urging all students and staff to take extra precautions.
He confirmed Raleigh County Schools were closed for a snow day Tuesday, allowing for custodians to clean and disinfect the buildings.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are several ways to avoid catching the flu, including the following:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick too.
• If possible, stay home from work, school, and errands when you are sick. This will help prevent spreading your illness to others.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. It may prevent those around you from getting sick. Flu and other serious respiratory illnesses, like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), whooping cough, and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), are spread by cough, sneezing, or unclean hands.
• Washing your hands often will help protect you from germs. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth — germs are often spread when a person touches something that is contaminated with germs and then touches his or her eyes, nose, or mouth.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, work or school, especially when someone is ill. Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious food.
