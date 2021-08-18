Masks are recommended, but not required in Raleigh County Schools. Supt. David Price said Tuesday was a “typical first day” for the school district and that he had no idea as to the prevalence of students and teachers wearing masks. “We weren’t counting,” he said. Students in Katie Cooper’s 3rd-grade class at Crescent Elementary School were learning with masks on.

