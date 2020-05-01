Graduation ceremonies have been a hot topic of discussion amid the COVID-19 global pandemic, leaving students and parents wondering what accommodations will be made to assure a safe, healthy and still memorable ceremony. Raleigh County Schools announced Friday graduation ceremonies will still take place on their original dates, with new precautions.
Raleigh County Superintendent David Price told The Register-Herald graduation ceremonies for the four Raleigh County High Schools will take place the weekend of May 22 and 23 on the following schedule:
• Liberty High School — Friday, May 22 at 11 a.m.
• Independence High School — Saturday, May 23 at 10 a.m.
• Woodrow Wilson High School — Saturday, May 23 at 3:30 p.m.
• Shady Spring High School — Friday, May 22 at 4:30 p.m.
Each ceremony will take place at each individual school.
Raleigh County Schools often hosts graduation ceremonies annually at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, however, due to COVID-19 and the guidelines put in place by Gov. Jim Justice, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health departments, that won't be possible.
Although these graduation ceremonies will have a different feel to them this year, Price assures they will still be memorable and special. A lot of thought, planning, and input has gone into each one of them, he said.
"There's been a lot of discussion on social media, and a lot of people think this will just be considered a drive-thru graduation ceremony where they'll just be handed their diploma through the window and that will be the end of it," Price said. "That is definitely not the case."
Many community members have asked why football fields at each school can't be used for the graduation ceremonies while maintaining social distancing, but maintenance scheduled throughout the summer for the schools' football fields will have already begun taking place. Many fields will be undergoing bleacher repairs, and new turf will start being installed soon — a renovation that was announced earlier this year.
"Right now, it's also not encouraged to have gatherings with more than 25 people, so having them on football fields is not an option at the moment either," Price said. "However, we have received student input at each one of the schools, and we've discussed things with principals through Zoom calls for almost four weeks now.
"We've had officials from the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) in on the discussion as well, so we can make sure we follow the guidelines put in place by out Governor to make sure everyone stays safe and healthy," he said.
Each graduation ceremony will be shown on multiple different streaming services — including Channel 130 for those who have Suddenlink cable, the Ruku streaming service, YouTube Live, and Facebook live, Price said.
Parents will be able to be in their vehicles, drive their graduates up to a designated area where they will be able to get out of vehicles in groups of 10 to control the setting of no more than 25 individuals gathering at once. Students who were scheduled to give speeches will still have the opportunity to do so, and parents in vehicles will be able to hear those speeches through their radio by tuning into 107.7 The River.
"All students names will be broadcasted live through that station, so those in their vehicles can hear it," Price explained. "Students will still get to celebrate, turn their tassels, and professional photographers will be their taking photos.
"Those photos will be provided to parents free of charge."
Price said he knows students, their parents and family members would have liked to have seen the school year end like it normally does and give graduates their traditional ceremonies, but given the circumstances, plans had to be put in place to try something new.
"It will be very unique, and it will be very special," he said. "There was absolutely no way I just wanted every student to have to sit in their car, watch their name and photo show up on a screen, and receive their diploma through a window."
Price added more planning has gone into this year's graduation ceremonies than any other ceremony in previous years, and each school has plans to make each ceremony individually special.
"This will probably be more special than any traditional ceremony ever planned in Raleigh County Schools," he said. "Students should expect announcements from their principals within the next week on how things will proceed."
