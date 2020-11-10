In the event of a sudden rise of Covid cases, Raleigh County School District administrators and teachers are preparing a remote learning program that will allow students to learn from home, Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price said Tuesday.
The preparations for an organized delivery of virtual education does not mean that administrators have a plan to shift from the current blended model to remote education, Price said.
Rather, the preparation is in the case of a forced change due to a rise in the number of positive cases in the county. State health officials reported 511 additional cases on Tuesday morning.
On Sunday, state health officials had added 660 new cases. Over the past few weeks, there has been a steady rise in cases.
Just this week, other school districts across southern West Virginia have had to adapt to Covid cases in a number of schools. On Tuesday, Fayette County Schools confirmed two more positive Covid-19 cases in the school system.
And in Greenbrier County, three additional schools are now closed due to positive Covid-19 tests: Western Greenbrier Middle School, Ronceverte Elementary and Lewisburg Elementary.
Students at those schools joined Rupert Elementary in remote learning on Tuesday. Students at those four schools, plus Greenbrier East High School and Eastern Greenbrier Middle Schools are expected to resume in-person classes on Thursday, Nov. 12.
White Sulphur Springs Elementary students will not return to their classrooms until Nov. 30, after Thanksgiving break, although they will learn remotely through Nov. 20.
Under its remote model, Raleigh students would study lessons at home that are prepared by their classroom teachers.
"As far as getting ready to go remote, that's something we've been looking at, that, if it would happen, we don't want to get caught with our pants down, if you will, and not be able to do the things we need to do," Price said. "We're just making sure, if something does happen, we're ready to go and don't have to skip a beat.
"We just want to make sure our plans and parents are ready, and parents know what would happen if we would (go to remote)," he added. "We don't want a repeat of the spring, under those circumstances.
"The way things are right now, you don't know if they'll shut things down, or if we'll be one of those orange or red counties."
Both the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the State Department of Education (DOE) publish color-coded maps. On the DOE model, "green" counties mean that there are no restrictions on educational delivery in that county. A red code means the number of cases are high and that teachers, staff and students should not congregate, due to the highly contagious nature of the SARS-CoV2 virus.
On Tuesday, Raleigh County was colored yellow on the state map, safe territory for keeping school doors open. But the metrics were trending towards gold which is a more restrictive place on the map though still lenient in terms of in-person learning. To move into the more restrictive orange, the county would have to register either an infection rate less than 15.0 or a positive test rate of less than 5.0 percent. On Tuesday, Raleigh was at 22.0 and 3.60, respectively, with both numbers showing a steady rise the past four days.
Price said a few counties that were "green" two weeks ago, as Raleigh was on Tuesday, were in the "orange" or even "red" zone this week.
"They were talking about going back five days a week, and planned on it next week for the elementary kids, and they're on remote this week," Price said. "We want to make sure everybody's prepared."
Some parents on social media had expressed concern that county board of education members were planning an immediate shift to remote learning. A number of parents have asked the board to reinstate five-day school weeks or four-day weeks and to allow parents to choose between that and virtual education.
The BOE has voted to stay with the current "blended" model through the first week of December. Students attend school two days per week, based on their last names, and they work from home three days per week.
Price emphasized that school officials are not planning an immediate shift to remote learning and that they are preparing for any potential forced closure of schools due to an increase in Covid cases.
National and local health officials have warned of a potential "third wave" of Covid cases as cold weather keeps people indoors. The flu is also a threat in the colder months, and Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital Community CEO Rocky Massey has urged area residents to get a flu shot this season.
Working with the Fayette County Health Department, the school system revealed two cases, one at the Fayette County Board of Education office and one at New River Intermediate.
All told, Fayette schools have had nine Covid-19 cases, none which were attributed to inside transmission, said Superintendent Gary Hough. No schools have had to close due to presence of a case. The board office will continue to operate as it has in recent months, he added.
The cases involve individuals whose identity are not revealed in accordance with privacy laws. General details are provided to keep the community informed of the transmission of Covid-19 in the community, according to a press release from Hough.
The Fayette County Health Department has conducted the necessary contact tracing and investigations, and all individuals involved have been contacted, the release noted.
The school system is currently operating in a blended model of delivering instruction and will undertake a return to five-days-a-week in-person instruction only when both metrics of the DHHR county daily alert system map reach green status for one week.
To prevent the spread of Covid-19, individuals are urged to follow best health practices included in Gov. Jim Justice's executive orders and outlined in guidance from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia Department of Education. This includes wearing face coverings, and practicing social distancing, hand washing and cleaning protocols regularly.
Those who think they should be tested for Covid-19 are asked to contact their primary care provider, local hospital or local health care clinic. For more information about Covid-19, visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
For details about WVDE and DHHR guidance documents, visit https://wvde.us/COVID19.
Steve Keenan and Tina Alvey contributed to this report.