Raleigh County Schools (RCS) will still be conducting their food distribution next week for students as the coronavirus COVID-19 continues its spread throughout West Virginia.
All last week RCS offered meals at every school throughout the county and began bus delivery services Friday. Raleigh County Superintendent of Schools David Price told The Register-Herald they will still be offering those services next week, with an adjusted schedule.
Grab and go breakfast and lunch meals will still be distributed at every school across the county but will only be distributed on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Each meal given out will contain enough food for two days, Price added, so on the days the schools will not be distributing, children will have enough food for those days.
The distribution at the schools on the specified days will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"We will also continue to deliver to the remote sites with our buses, as we did Friday," Price said.
As of Friday, RCS provided over 20,000 meals to students through the grab and go program.
The bus delivery food drop-off schedule includes the following sites throughout Raleigh County:
• Bus 260 will deliver to Sycamore Bridge/Old Home School from 10 to 10:30 a.m. and Dorothy Assembly of God Church from 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.
• Bus 206 will deliver to Coal River Fire Department along Saxon/Arnett Road from 10 to 10:20 a.m., Old Marsh Fork High School from 10:40 to 11 a.m., and the old Dairy Queen in Pettus from 11:15 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.
• Bus 262 will deliver to the Bolt Post Office from 10 to 10:20 a.m. and Saxon Bridge from 10:40 to 11 a.m.
• Bus 75 will deliver to Eccles First Baptist Church from 10 to 10:20 a.m. and Grace Point Fellowship Church in Harper from 10:40 to 11 a.m.
• Bus 259 will deliver to the intersection of Robinson and Campbell in Glen White from 10 to 10:20 a.m., the Old Lester Fire Department along Hoo Hoo Hollow from 10:40 to 11 a.m., and Slab Fork Post Office from 11:15 to 11:35 a.m.
For Coal City/Independence/Sophia Areas
• Bus 236 will deliver to Midway Post Office from 10 to 10:15 a.m., Old Sophia-Soak Creek Elementary from 10:30 to 10:40 a.m., and Rhodell Fire Department from 11 to 11:20 a.m.
• Bus 31 will deliver to Sullivan Camp from 10 to 10:15 a.m. and Fireco Church from 10:30 to 10:45 a.m.
For Ghent/Shady Spring/Daniels Areas
• Bus 248 will deliver to Camp Creek Baptist Church on Ellison Ridge from 10 to 10:15 a.m. and Odd Church across from Odd Post Office from 10:40 to 11 a.m.
• Bus 33 will deliver to Community Road and Pluto Road intersection from 10 to 10:15 a.m. and Bob Plumley Road and New Salem Road intersection from 10:30 to 11 a.m.
• Bus 92 will deliver to the bottom of Whispering Pines across from 84 Lumber from 10 to 10:20 a.m. and the bottom of Sullivan Hill at I-Raleigh Center from 10:30 to 10:40 a.m.
Stratton/Beckley Areas
• Bus 249 will deliver to Old Piney Oaks School on Terrill Street from 10 to 10:20 a.m., Raleigh Post Office from 10:40 to 11 a.m., and Southern West Virginia Multi-Cultural Center on Broadway Street from 11:20 to 11:40 a.m.
