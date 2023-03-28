Known for her green thumb and cooking skills, Crab Orchard native Hope Yates celebrated her 100th birthday last week.
The occasion was marked with a special gathering of roughly 70 friends and family members at Pasquale's in Beckley.
Yates is the oldest of eight children. She also has three children, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was married to Ray Yates, who passed away in 2016, for roughly 70 years.
Alisa Hope Hancock Evans, one of Yates’ oldest grandchildren, said her grandmother is the type of person who loves unconditionally.
“She’s the kind that will love you and help you through the good and the bad,” Evans said.
Evans said Yates was a founding member of Crab Orchard Baptist Church and several of her recipes have been featured in the church’s cookbooks.
Evans said her grandmother's cooking was always good and she especially loved her grandmother’s blueberry muffins, which she called “Texas size because they were gigantic.”
“When you sit down at Thanksgiving, you know exactly how good everything is going to taste because it's consistent,” Evans said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.