The Raleigh County Public Library has announced its new partnership with an educational service, Tutor.com.
Tutor.com provides online, on-demand academic tutoring, with over 3,000 highly vetted, expert tutors available for students. Whether a student needs homework assistance, writing advice, extra video lessons in a variety of subjects, practice quizzes, ACT, SAT, ASVAB, or AP prep, Tutor.com can help.
“We’re very excited to have this service available for our patrons,” said library director Amy Stover. “We’re hoping that anyone who needs educational help can find it here.”
In addition to its services for K-12 and college learners, Tutor.com has resources available for adult students, too. They offer GED, GRE, GMAT, LSAT, and MCAT preparation and practice tests as well as lessons in Microsoft Office.
“We appreciate that they have resources for adult learners, too.” Addie Gilkerson, assistant library director said. “We value the fact that this is not a one-size-fits-all service!”
Any patron with a valid Raleigh county library card can access Tutor.com and connect with tutors in a safe and secure online classroom. Tutors are available from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the week.