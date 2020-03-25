Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller confirms that the Prosecutor's Office will remain in operation during the present coronavirus event.
However, in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order, some employees have been ordered to work from home and, as required by the W.Va. Supreme Court and our Circuit Circuits, all non- emergency court hearings temporarily are postponed.
The Prosecuting Attorney and designated Assistant Prosecutors and support staff members will be in the office every day during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. In order to promote public health and the health of County employees, unannounced visits to the office — other than by law enforcement or government officials — must be discouraged.
Any crime victim, witness or other concerned citizen may contact the Prosecuting Attorney at 304-255-9148 or by email at debbie.spicer@rcpawv.com or by regular mail at 112 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
As usual, all law enforcement officers are encouraged to contact the Prosecuting Attorney at the office or, after hours, at her private number to handle any emergency or to discuss any case.