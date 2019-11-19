At 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition will meet at the Workforce WV Career Center, located behind Ollie’s Bargain Outlet at 300 New River Dr., for an open house.
The open house will give community members the opportunity to see what the coalition is about — “to engage the professionals and citizens of Raleigh County in the prevention of substance use and abuse.”
“We are fighting a war right now,” stated Dr. Robert Hayes, who sits on the coalition’s Executive Committee. “So many families and communities are being negatively impacted by so many different substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroine, etc... we are in a crisis.”
According to Hayes, substance abuse prevention, especially in regards to youth, is vital.
“I have experienced so many tragic, drug-related deaths in our area of both old and young alike. We need to make the public aware of the warning signs and all those addicted need intensive intervention and support from our community.”
Shane Pierce, operations manager for the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre, has recently been attending the coalition’s meetings, and now advocates for the awareness that Hayes says Beckley needs.
“We’ve had several events at the theater related to the coalition which allowed me to meet so many people that are involved," Pierce said. "They were the ones who invited me to come to the meetings.”
Pierce said that while he didn’t know what his place at the coalition would be, he did know that he wanted to support its cause in any way he could.
“The important thing is just to create a community mindfulness and foster growth and understating. It is our responsibility to make sure we that we are thinking about and approaching these issues the right way to set an example for the future.”
Hayes agreed.
“I have been in education a long time and I wish we were more focused on coming up with exciting and advanced ways to look at education versus spending so much of our time focused on just trying to keep our youth alive," he said. "I wish that somehow, someday we could redirect and refocus on a more hopeful future for our youth.”
Thursday’s event, which will offer complimentary desserts and beverages, is open to anyone and everyone who wants to be involved.
“We wanted everyone to know that you don’t need to have a background in substance abuse prevention or a specific skill set, you just need to be part of the battle to end the opioid crisis and addiction,” Pierce said. “Anyone who is interested in lending their skills, time, enthusiasm and support is both welcomed and needed."
For more information visit the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition Facebook page.