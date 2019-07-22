Raleigh County native graduates from basic training

Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall may reach one inch.