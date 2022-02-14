CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Raleigh County man was awarded $4 million after a federal judge determined a temporary staffing agency purposefully failed to help the person secure a job due to their race, Metro News reported.
U.S. District Judge Frank Volk of the federal district court for West Virginia’s southern district ordered Lightning Contract Services Inc. and operations manager Bennie Milam to pay James Cox over related damages and attorney’s fees.
According to court documents, Cox, a Black man, began visiting the company’s Beckley office in March 2014 in search of employment. Cox had 12 years of coal mining experience and possessed all necessary certifications. Milam informed Cox there were no jobs available at the time.
Cox continued contacting Lightning Contract Services about positions for more than two years, in which Milam said multiple times there were no available positions for Cox.
Cox contacted a different staffing agency in January 2017, and the company had a job for Cox within three days.