Fayette County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested a Raleigh County man on drug charges Sunday, after allegedly finding a variety of illegal narcotics and marijuana in his car, Fayette Sheriff Mike Fridley reported.
Fridley said deputies were alerted of a vehicle allegedly being driven erratically on State Route 61 on Sunday afternoon. Deputies radioed the Fayette Sheriff’s Department K-9 officer for help in making the stop.
Officers then stopped the car, driven by 41-year-old William John Farmer, of Daniels. A drug-sniffing dog indicated to the K-9 officer that drugs were present.
When deputies searched Farmer’s car, Fridley said, they allegedly found marijuana, heroin, methamphetamine and Xanax, along with hypodermic needles.
A Fayette Sheriff’s Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) evaluated Farmer and determined he was impaired. He was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, DUI, and other traffic offenses.
Fridley said those with information on the incident may contact Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or on Facebook at “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or at Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.