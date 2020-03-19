The Raleigh County Public Library will be closed to the public effective Thursday, and will remain closed off for the time being, to avoid the potential spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.
According to library employees, a reduced staff will be available Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., to answer phone calls, renew materials, and to handle requests submitted electronically, by phone, or computer.
“Items may still be requested online or by phone and our staff will gather the materials, check them out, and hand them to you at the door upon your arrival,” employees stated. “If you have questions about our online services, someone will be available to assist you by phone. No fines will be placed on materials returned late while the library is closed to the public.”
Jordan Hatfield