Raleigh County Commissioners and Raleigh Sheriff Scott Vanmeter "broke the ground" Tuesday on what will be the county's first Sheriff's headquarters.
The $10.2 million headquarters will be about 23,000 square feet, according to comments at the groundbreaking ceremony. Vanmeter said the new headquarters will have state-of-the-art technology, along with evidence and witness rooms.
"It's a great opportunity," said Vanmeter. "The Sheriff's Department, in over 100 years of existence in Raleigh County, had never had their own building."
The current facility on S. Eisenhower Drive was a former West Virginia State Police barracks. Vanmeter said it is extremely overcrwoded. When he traveled to other agencies, he said, he was inspired to push for Raleigh County to have a new headquarters, which was needed.
He used the new Beckley Police Department, which was dedicated in June 2019, as an example.
"It was just a great facility, and we're going to have a great facility," he said.
Vanmeter, with help from Lt. Jim Canaday, found the land and played a large role in developing plans for the new facility.
"I very much respect Sheriff Vanmeter's vision, and there's been a vision for this plan for awhile," said Commissioner Greg Duckworth.
He added that a new headquarters is needed.
"This is a new era, and it's time for new stuff," said Duckworth. "Our deputies are in harm's way, every day, and it's not just guns and knives now, but they are being exposed to needles and the pandemic."
Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver said the Commission started to save money five years ago to build a new headquarters. The county was already paying money on the outdated facility, he said, and a change was in order.
"Fortunately, we saved about half of what the price of the building is," he said. "We've been very conservative with the citizens' money, and it shows.
"Now, this project, here, will probably start in the next couple of days. We're tickled to death with it."
Nancy Kissenger, senior vice-president of Premier Bank, said the Sheriff's department is deserving of the new facility.
"It's in a beautiful business park out here," she noted. "They're going to have a great location, great access to helping the people of Raleigh County, and I'm just thrilled we have this great new facility coming through."
County Administrator Jay Quesenberry suggested the headquarters is one of the county's biggest projects.
"It's one of the most exciting things we've done," he said. "The county has been here since 1850, and this is the first time the sheriff will have a new headquarters."
Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller had been involved with planning the new headquarters, when he served as administrator prior to Quesenberry. Miller was present Tuesday for the groundbreaking.
"I'm really excited to see this actually come to fruition," said Miller. "It was needed, and the Commission, they're in a forward thinking process to provide what the sheriff's department needs.
"It will be a huge asset to this area for many, many years."