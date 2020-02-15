The Nov. 14 meeting of The Raleigh County Historical Society at the Beckley Dream Center featured a recap of the past year’s impressive achievements. There were 36 members and guests in attendance.
Society member and West Virginia Archeological Society president Dave Fuerst made a presentation about the Sept. 7 ground-penetrating radar survey of the Wildwood House property. Merle Cole gave an overview of the marker program status and 2020 plans. Several members made show-and-tell presentations regarding their personal areas of interest.
The first quarterly meeting will convene at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 23, in the Carter Hall auditorium at West Virginia University Institute of Technology. WVU Tech student Luke Keaton will present a report on the project to attain National Register of Historic Places listing for Hunter Cemetery. Hunter is the older of two major black cemeteries in the Beckley area.
The Raleigh County Historical Society has the following outings scheduled:
Wednesday, April 29, 6 p.m.: Beckley Water Company Pluto Road Water Treatment Plant
Saturday, June 13, 1 p.m.: WVA&H Cartography Briefing and Tour (Culture Center)
Wednesday, June 24, 6 p.m.: Beckley Water Company Sweeneysburg Water Treatment Plant
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 6 p.m.: underground mapping at National Mine Health and Safety Academy in Beaver
RCHS will also hold an after-hours open house at Wildwood on Thursday, May 14, at 5:30 p.m. The purpose is to explain the Society mission to members of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, to encourage their future support and cooperation. This event will be tied into the annual Founder’s Day observation on Saturday, May 16.