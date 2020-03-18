Due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, the Raleigh County Historical Society (RCHS) board of directors has determined it is in the best interest of the membership and the public to postpone several previously scheduled activities.
The deferred RCHS events are:
Monday, March 23, presentation on black cemeteries history project
Wednesday, April 29, Cartography Club visit to Beckley Water Company Pluto Road water treatment plant
Thursday, May 14, After-Hours Open House at Wildwood House
Saturday, May 16, Founder’s Day observance.
Once the long-term shape of the pandemic clarifies, the board of directors will determine when these activities can be rescheduled, and issue public notification.
For more information regarding RCHS activities, contact Tom Sopher, president, at 304-222-9445 or Becky Leach, secretary, at 304-673-4771.