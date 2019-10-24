The Raleigh County Historical Society has the following events planned:

l Constitutional Rights and Responsibilities Lecture Series — Dr. William A. “Bill” O’Brien will deliver Session 2 of his 4-lecture series on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 6:30 p.m. in the Robert S. Kiss Lecture Hall at the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center in Beaver.

l Cartography Club site visit to the county Assessor’s Office mapping department on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Assemble at the Prince Street entrance to the court house at 5:30 p.m. for an escort to the mapping office. Jackie Cale and staff will be hosting.

l Annual holiday meeting on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m., at the Beckley Dream Center (Fishes and Loaves), 224 Pinewood Drive, behind the Church of God. A sit-down meal will be served, consisting of soup, salad, sandwich, drink and dessert. There will be no charge for the meal, but donations to defray expenses will be accepted.

 

 

