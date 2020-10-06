Editor’s Note: Due to the extreme length of the current grand jury listing, the information has been broken into segments. Data for each judge will be printed one a day in four installments.
The Raleigh County grand jury has released the following indictment list for the September term.
An indictment is not proof of guilt and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
l l l
Judge Andrew G. Dimlich
Oct. 22 at 9 a.m. last names A - F
Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. last names G - L
Oct. 23 at 9 a.m. last names M - R
Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. last names S - Z
(Judicial Courtroom on first floor of the Judicial Annex)
l l l
Adkins, Jessica Lynn, 38, Rainelle; transportation of prohibited items onto grounds of Southern Regional Jail, 2 counts; possession of controlled substance
Ahmed, Nayef Obad 30, Dearborn, Mich.; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy
Alexander, Bradley W., 43, Mount Hope; driving revoked due to DUI-third offense, 2 counts; unsafe lane change; driving suspended-ADM-second offense; improper lane change
Algahmi, Shawqi Abdulla, 21, Dearborn, Mich.; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy
Ara, John Ray, 31, Sophia; burglary; domestic assault; obstructing
Arehart, Dakota, 24, Naoma; burglary; first degree robbery
Ayers, Michael Keith, 48, Beckley; gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death, 3 counts
Bailey, Sammy Scott, 52, Clear Creek; breaking and entering; grand larceny; felony conspiracy
Beane, Myron, 34, Beckley; delivery of a controlled substance, 4 counts
Bell, Kayla Renee, 25, Cool Ridge; possession of a controlled substance, 2 counts; gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death, 6 counts; felony conspiracy
Beller, Dustie, 40, Naoma; burglary; felony conspiracy
Bowyer, Kenneth Allen, 54, Beckley; breaking and entering; grand larceny; felony conspiracy
Bradley, Brandon Michael, 33, unknown; attempt to commit a felony, to-wit: entering without breaking or breaking and entering
Brown, Julius Andrew, Jr., 37, Crab Orchard; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Canterbury, Michael Lee, 36, Mount Hope; failure to register or providing information as a sex offender
Catron, Danielle Marie, 37, Beckley; felony embezzlement; felony fraudulent schemes
Cozart, Brandon Jason, 29, Lanark; driving impaired-third offense; revoked due to DUI-third offense; driving suspended-ADM
Day, Bryan Craig, 21, Beaver; strangulation/domestic battery
Evans, Khristian Gerald, 20, unknown; attempt to commit a felony, to-wit: grand larceny; felony destruction of property
Fortner, Charles Edward, Jr., 46, Beckley; burglary; felony conspiracy; grand larceny; destruction of property
Freeman, Richard Alan, 34, Parkersburg; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Gore, Treil, 43, Beckley; felon in possession of firearm; domestic assault, 2 counts; wanton endangerment with firearm, 2 counts; use for a firearm
Graham, Joshua Dale, 36, MacArthur; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; no registration; possession of a controlled substance
Greer, Brandon Wayne, 22, Beckley; grand larceny; obstructing; shoplifting
Hamilton, Jordan Summer, 24, Spanishburg; first degree robbery; use of a firearm; burglary; wanton endangerment; felony conspiracy
Hamrick, Fredrick Michael, 52, Beckley; burglary, 3 counts
Holsten, Jonathan Heath, 41, Beckley; driving impaired-third offense; driving revoked-third offense; altered registration plate; driving suspended; improper registration; no insurance
Hunt, Matthew Allen, 29, unknown; first degree murder; felony conspiracy; drug delivery resulting in death
Hylton, Jessica Renee, 38, Beaver; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; possession of a controlled substance, 2 counts
Jackson, Tevin, 29, Beckley; delivery of a controlled substance
Jewell, Carrie Lea, 35, MacArthur; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 5 counts
Johnson, Brandon Andrew, 25, Mount Hope; failure to register or providing false information as a sex offender, 2 counts
Johnson, William Ross, 22, Oceana; first degree robbery; use of firearm; burglary; felon in possession of a firearm; wanton endangerment; felony conspiracy
Justice, Brittany Lynn, 28, Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy; creation or possession of counterfeit narcotic substance with intent to deliver
Kirby, Alisse J., 33, Beckley; shoplifting-third offense; felony conspiracy
Lacy, Tyler Ray, 27, Midway; shoplifting-third offense, 4 counts
Leeber, Kimberly Marie, 46, Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Leeber, Robert Thomas, 48, Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy
Leo, Larry Don, Jr., 56, Las Vegas, Nev.; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy
Lester, Morgan Lynn, 21, Mabscott; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy
Lilley, Mark Patterson, 33, Wilmington N.C.; sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person in possession of trust, 5 counts; third degree sexual assault
Manns, Thomas Dwaine, 34, Beckley; wanton endangerment, 8 counts; felon in possession of firearm, 2 counts; use of a firearm
Massey, Jack L., 51, Bolt; fraudulent registration plate; escape; defective equipment; seatbelt violation; expired registration; petit larceny; expired MVI; driving revoked due to DUI; no insurance; fleeing a police officer
Maynard, Steven, 39, Beckley; felony destruction of property; vehicle tampering; violation of DVP
Mays, Larry Raymond, 58, Beckley; driving revoked due to DUI-third offense; no insurance; improper registration; speeding in construction zone; improper lane change
McKinney, Daniel Wayne, 38, Lester; fleeing with reckless indifference; no insurance; driving suspended (ADM)
Montrose, Anthony J., 58, Mullens; grand larceny; shoplifting, 3 counts
New, Ralph Shaun, 43, Hinton; prohibited possession of firearm; domestic assault; wanton endangerment with firearm
Nicholes, Khalil Jontae, 26, Oak Hill; driving impaired-third offense; possession of a controlled substance; expired registration; driving revoked due to DUI-second offense
Peters, James, 44, Beckley; first degree arson; domestic battery-third offense; battery; violent crime against the elderly; inhaling intoxicants; financial exploitation of the elderly, 2 counts
Pettry, Jeremy, 36, Dorothy; burglary; felony conspiracy
Pittman, Alfred Lesley, 31, Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy; receiving prescription-only substance; felon in possession of firearm
Pitts, David Walter, 50, Beckley; driving revoked due to DUI-third offense; reckless driving
Poindexter, Frank, 67, Beckley; delivery of a controlled substance, 2 counts
Powell, Brandon Lee, 29, Princeton; shoplifting-second offense; trespassing; escape; fraud with access device
Ramsey, Wayne Theodore, II, 38, Shady Spring; sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust, 3 counts
Roseberry, Matthew, 25, Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy
Saunders, Quantel Omek, 26, Mount Olive Correctional Complex; malicious assault on a correctional employee; battery on correctional officer
Scott, Gary L. II, 32, Prinewick; grand larceny
Smith, Edward Leon, 19, Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy
Smith, Shikor T., 21, Beckley; delivery of a controlled substance, 2 counts
Stewart, Jeffrey Leon, 37, Arnett; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; possession of a controlled substance, 3 counts
Stokes, Markel Rachi, II, 20, unknown; first degree murder; felony conspiracy; drug delivery resulting in death
Sweeney, Mary Francis, 40, Flat Top; forgery, 36 counts; uttering, 36 counts; financial exploitation of elderly
Vance, William Jaried, 37, Crab Orchard; forgery of public record; obstructing; possession of a controlled substance
Wheeler, Julie M., 44, Oak Hill; felony fraudulent schemes; felony conspiracy; obstructing; false information to W.Va. State Police; willful disruption of governmental process; contributing to delinquency of minor; false emergency report; misdemeanor conspiracy
Wheeler, Rodney, 48, Oak Hill; felony fraudulent schemes; felony conspiracy; obstructing; false information to W.Va. State Police; willful disruption of governmental process; contributing to delinquency of minor; false emergency report; misdemeanor conspiracy
Wickline, Floyd Wayne, 61, Beckley; failure to register or providing false information as a sex offender, 3 counts
Williams, David Brian, 48, Mount Hope; breaking and entering; grand larceny; felony conspiracy