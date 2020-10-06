Editor’s Note: Due to the extreme length of the current grand jury listing, the information has been broken into segments. Data for each judge will be printed one a day in four installments.

The Raleigh County grand jury has released the following indictment list for the September term.

An indictment is not proof of guilt and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

l l l

Judge Andrew G. Dimlich 

Oct. 22 at 9 a.m. last names A - F

Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. last names G - L

Oct. 23 at 9 a.m. last names M - R

Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. last names S - Z

(Judicial Courtroom on first floor of the Judicial Annex)

 l l l

Adkins, Jessica Lynn, 38, Rainelle; transportation of prohibited items onto grounds of Southern Regional Jail, 2 counts; possession of controlled substance

Ahmed, Nayef Obad 30, Dearborn, Mich.; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy

Alexander, Bradley W., 43, Mount Hope; driving revoked due to DUI-third offense, 2 counts; unsafe lane change; driving suspended-ADM-second offense; improper lane change

Algahmi, Shawqi Abdulla, 21, Dearborn, Mich.; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy

Ara, John Ray, 31, Sophia; burglary; domestic assault; obstructing

Arehart, Dakota, 24, Naoma; burglary; first degree robbery

Ayers, Michael Keith, 48, Beckley; gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death, 3 counts

Bailey, Sammy Scott, 52, Clear Creek; breaking and entering; grand larceny; felony conspiracy

Beane, Myron, 34, Beckley; delivery of a controlled substance, 4 counts

Bell, Kayla Renee, 25, Cool Ridge; possession of a controlled substance, 2 counts; gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death, 6 counts; felony conspiracy

Beller, Dustie, 40, Naoma; burglary; felony conspiracy

Bowyer, Kenneth Allen, 54, Beckley; breaking and entering; grand larceny; felony conspiracy

Bradley, Brandon Michael, 33, unknown; attempt to commit a felony, to-wit: entering without breaking or breaking and entering

Brown, Julius Andrew, Jr., 37, Crab Orchard; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Canterbury, Michael Lee, 36, Mount Hope; failure to register or providing information as a sex offender

Catron, Danielle Marie, 37, Beckley; felony embezzlement; felony fraudulent schemes

Cozart, Brandon Jason, 29, Lanark; driving impaired-third offense; revoked due to DUI-third offense; driving suspended-ADM

Day, Bryan Craig, 21, Beaver; strangulation/domestic battery

Evans, Khristian Gerald, 20, unknown; attempt to commit a felony, to-wit: grand larceny; felony destruction of property

Fortner, Charles Edward, Jr., 46, Beckley; burglary; felony conspiracy; grand larceny; destruction of property

Freeman, Richard Alan, 34, Parkersburg; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Gore, Treil, 43, Beckley; felon in possession of firearm; domestic assault, 2 counts; wanton endangerment with firearm, 2 counts; use for a firearm

Graham, Joshua Dale, 36, MacArthur; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; no registration; possession of a controlled substance

Greer, Brandon Wayne, 22, Beckley; grand larceny; obstructing; shoplifting

Hamilton, Jordan Summer, 24, Spanishburg; first degree robbery; use of a firearm; burglary; wanton endangerment; felony conspiracy

Hamrick, Fredrick Michael, 52, Beckley; burglary, 3 counts

Holsten, Jonathan Heath, 41, Beckley; driving impaired-third offense; driving revoked-third offense; altered registration plate; driving suspended; improper registration; no insurance

Hunt, Matthew Allen, 29, unknown; first degree murder; felony conspiracy; drug delivery resulting in death

Hylton, Jessica Renee, 38, Beaver; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; possession of a controlled substance, 2 counts

Jackson, Tevin, 29, Beckley; delivery of a controlled substance

Jewell, Carrie Lea, 35, MacArthur; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 5 counts

Johnson, Brandon Andrew, 25, Mount Hope; failure to register or providing false information as a sex offender, 2 counts

Johnson, William Ross, 22, Oceana; first degree robbery; use of firearm; burglary; felon in possession of a firearm; wanton endangerment; felony conspiracy

Justice, Brittany Lynn, 28, Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy; creation or possession of counterfeit narcotic substance with intent to deliver

Kirby, Alisse J., 33, Beckley; shoplifting-third offense; felony conspiracy

Lacy, Tyler Ray, 27, Midway; shoplifting-third offense, 4 counts

Leeber, Kimberly Marie, 46, Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Leeber, Robert Thomas, 48, Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy

Leo, Larry Don, Jr., 56, Las Vegas, Nev.; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy

Lester, Morgan Lynn, 21, Mabscott; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy

Lilley, Mark Patterson, 33, Wilmington N.C.; sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person in possession of trust, 5 counts; third degree sexual assault

Manns, Thomas Dwaine, 34, Beckley; wanton endangerment, 8 counts; felon in possession of firearm, 2 counts; use of a firearm

Massey, Jack L., 51, Bolt; fraudulent registration plate; escape; defective equipment; seatbelt violation; expired registration; petit larceny; expired MVI; driving revoked due to DUI; no insurance; fleeing a police officer

Maynard, Steven, 39, Beckley; felony destruction of property; vehicle tampering; violation of DVP

Mays, Larry Raymond, 58, Beckley; driving revoked due to DUI-third offense; no insurance; improper registration; speeding in construction zone; improper lane change

McKinney, Daniel Wayne, 38, Lester; fleeing with reckless indifference; no insurance; driving suspended (ADM)

Montrose, Anthony J., 58, Mullens; grand larceny; shoplifting, 3 counts

New, Ralph Shaun, 43, Hinton; prohibited possession of firearm; domestic assault; wanton endangerment with firearm

Nicholes, Khalil Jontae, 26, Oak Hill; driving impaired-third offense; possession of a controlled substance; expired registration; driving revoked due to DUI-second offense

Peters, James, 44, Beckley; first degree arson; domestic battery-third offense; battery; violent crime against the elderly; inhaling intoxicants; financial exploitation of the elderly, 2 counts

Pettry, Jeremy, 36, Dorothy; burglary; felony conspiracy

Pittman, Alfred Lesley, 31, Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy; receiving prescription-only substance; felon in possession of firearm 

Pitts, David Walter, 50, Beckley; driving revoked due to DUI-third offense; reckless driving 

Poindexter, Frank, 67, Beckley; delivery of a controlled substance, 2 counts

Powell, Brandon Lee, 29, Princeton; shoplifting-second offense; trespassing; escape; fraud with access device 

Ramsey, Wayne Theodore, II, 38, Shady Spring; sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust, 3 counts 

Roseberry, Matthew, 25, Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy

Saunders, Quantel Omek, 26, Mount Olive Correctional Complex; malicious assault on a correctional employee; battery on correctional officer

Scott, Gary L. II, 32, Prinewick; grand larceny

Smith, Edward Leon, 19, Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy

Smith, Shikor T., 21, Beckley; delivery of a controlled substance, 2 counts

Stewart, Jeffrey Leon, 37, Arnett; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; possession of a controlled substance, 3 counts

Stokes, Markel Rachi, II, 20, unknown; first degree murder; felony conspiracy; drug delivery resulting in death

Sweeney, Mary Francis, 40, Flat Top; forgery, 36 counts; uttering, 36 counts; financial exploitation of elderly

Vance, William Jaried, 37, Crab Orchard; forgery of public record; obstructing; possession of a controlled substance

Wheeler, Julie M., 44, Oak Hill; felony fraudulent schemes; felony conspiracy; obstructing; false information to W.Va. State Police; willful disruption of governmental process; contributing to delinquency of minor; false emergency report; misdemeanor conspiracy

Wheeler, Rodney, 48, Oak Hill; felony fraudulent schemes; felony conspiracy; obstructing; false information to W.Va. State Police; willful disruption of governmental process; contributing to delinquency of minor; false emergency report; misdemeanor conspiracy

Wickline, Floyd Wayne, 61, Beckley; failure to register or providing false information as a sex offender, 3 counts

Williams, David Brian, 48, Mount Hope; breaking and entering; grand larceny; felony conspiracy

