Incarcerated individuals will be arraigned at 9 a.m. before the assigned judge.
Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick III
March 8, 2021
9 a.m. in the following order — last names A – H
Austin, William Christopher, breaking and entering; entering without breaking
Beane, Myron Canadis, inmate in possession of controlled substance
Bonds, John Henry, driving impaired-second offense; driving revoked due to DUI-third offense
Chapman, Joshua Avery, burglary; petit larceny
Cook, Jerry Ray, Jr., possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; felony conspiracy
Earl, James Maurice, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Edwards, William Lee, shoplifting-third offense
Foley, Zachary Scott, felony escape
Hamilton, Phillip J., Jr., possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; possession of counterfeit substance with intent to deliver; driving impaired; possession of a controlled substance
Harvey, Timothy Edward, grand larceny; felony conspiracy
Henderson, Robert Lee, shoplifting-third offense; fraud with access device
Holstein, Brittany Rochelle, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; felony conspiracy
Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick III
10:30 a.m. in the following order — last names J – W
Jackson, Robert Alfred, shoplifting-third offense
Kidd, Keeley Jane, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts; felony conspiracy
Kidd, Matthew David, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts; felony conspiracy
Lester, Nikiti L., possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; shoplifting
McKinney, Amber Kimber, grand larceny, 2 counts; shoplifting
O'Bryan, Edward Lee, III, failure to register as a sex offender, 4 counts
Pack, Aaron Keith, grand larceny; felony conspiracy
Rhodes, Ashley Renee, grand larceny; felony conspiracy
Scarbro, Dennis Bryan, gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death; felony conspiracy
Sutton, Tyler Michelle, driving impaired causing serious bodily injury; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts
Szuch, Butch, possession of fentanyl; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts; fleeing while impaired; fleeing with reckless indifference; driving suspended; possession of a controlled substance, 2 counts
Ward, Thomas Lee, felon in possession of firearm
Wood, Michale Eric, first-degree arson
l l l
Judge Andrew G. Dimlich
Tuesday, March 9, 2021 - 9 a.m. (A – L)
Adams, Lindsey Ann, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver 3 counts; felony conspiracy
Ayers, Melissa Joanna, fraud with access device; petit larceny; shoplifting
Bragg, Janice, burglary; petit larceny; felony conspiracy
Bragg, Timothy Edward, burglary; petit larceny; felony conspiracy
Cook, Robert Ray, grand larceny; felony conspiracy
Crouse, Brittany Lynn, shoplifting-third offense; destruction of property
Dalton, Jason Dwayne, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy; driving impaired; left of center
Endicott, Yolanda Jo, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy; prohibited person in possession of a firearm
English, Shavonne, felony fraudulent scheme
Harrah, Jessica Renee, attempt to commit a felony; felony conspiracy
Hodge, Zachery Michael, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy; prohibited person in possession of firearm
Hunt, Matthew Allen, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; fleeing a police officer
Judge Andrew G. Dimlich
March 9, 2021 - 10:30 a.m. (M – W)
Malone, Christopher Mark, soliciting minor via computer
Messing, Edlon Ray, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; altered registration plate; improper registration; improper display; expired motor vehicle insurance; driving revoked due to DUI; possession of a controlled substance, 2 counts
Norton, Russel Alan, failure to register or providing false information, 2 counts
Richardson, Kayla LaDawn, shoplifting-third offense
Robertson, Joanne, gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death, 2 counts; driving impaired with unemancipated minors; possession of a controlled substance
Schneider, Joshua Robert, possession of fentanyl; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Scott, Sean Michael, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts; felony conspiracy; domestic battery
Senopol, Zachary William, first degree sexual assault; domestic battery; unlawful restraint
Tait, Jeffrey George, Jr., felony receiving stolen property; striking fixture on highway
Thorn, Michael Sherman, breaking and entering or entering without breaking, 2 counts; grand larceny; felony destruction of property
Ward, Ralph, III, attempt to commit a felony; felony conspiracy
WIlliams, Bobbie Kay, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; possession of a controlled substance, 2 counts; improper use of registration; no registration; no insurance; driving revoked due to DUI
l l l
Judge Robert A. Burnside Jr.
Thursday, March 11, 2021- 9 a.m. (A – L)
Ambler, Erin Willey, shoplifting-third offense
Asbury, Lawrence E., III, unlawful wounding; indecent exposure
Churning, Kenneth Richard, embezzlement, 3 counts; felony fraudulent schemes, 3 counts
Clyburn, Mark Wayne, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Goins, Jackie Wayne, Jr., false pretenses; grand larceny; transfer stolen goods; felony conspiracy
Gunter, Shalimar Mariah, felony escape
Harrah, Richard Harry, III, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; felony conspiracy
Hole, Daniel Curtis, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts
Holmes, Willie Thomas, failure to register or providing false information as a sex offender, 3 counts
Kann, Devon, kidnapping; malicious wounding; felony conspiracy; brandishing
Kincaid, Donald Ray, II, strangulation; domestic battery
Lambert, Bobbie Jo, shoplifting-third offense
Lilly, Dewey Ishamel, driving impaired third offense; improper use of registration; improper motor vehicle insurance; no proof of insurance
Loving, Landon Leon, Jr., fraudulent scheme; felony conspiracy
l l l
Judge Robert A. Burnside Jr.
Thursday, March 11, 2021, 10:30 a.m. (M – W)
Martion, Courtney Stacia, fraudulent scheme; conspiracy
Pearson, Tyler James, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts
Pettry, Savannah LeeAnn, felony receiving stolen property; felony conspiracy
Plummer, Matthew D., breaking and entering; destruction of property
Reed, Michael Shawn, felony transferring stolen property
Robinson, Kyle Steven, fraud with access device, 2 counts
Scarbro, Cassandra, receiving; transferring stolen property
Taylo, Heather, fraudulent scheme; felony conspiracy
Webb, Rodney Wayne, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; felony conspiracy; fleeing on foot
Williams, Johnny Miles, breaking and entering; entering without breaking
Workman, Joseph Edwards, felony receiving stolen property; felony conspiracy
l l l
Judge Darl W. Poling
Date and time to be announced
Bass, Jalesea Dashea, unlawful assault; felony conspiracy
Blackburn, Shane Avery, forgery, 2 counts; uttering
Bunch, Michael A., possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 11 counts; left of center; possession of a controlled substance, 3 counts
Calhoun, Betty Jo, uttering
Clark, Robert Allen, felony receiving stolen property; felony conspiracy
Coleman, Christopher Chase, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts; child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury or death
Flint, Justin Keith, burglary; grand larceny; felony conspiracy
Forren, Bobby Joe, burglary; petit larceny; false information to law enforcement officer, obstructing
Fruia, James Kenneth, failure to register or providing false information as a sex offender, 2 counts
Gray, Angelo Mathias, felony escape
Hampton, Ernest Gene, III, breaking and entering; entering without breaking
Hayes, James, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Henderson, Robert Lee, shoplifting-third offense; obstructing; false information to West Virginia State Police
Hundley, Matthew Moses, threats to commit terroristic act
Johnson, James Ronal, driving revoked due to DUI-third offense; improper registration; possession of a controlled substance
Lee, Amy Michelle, receiving; transferring stolen property; felony conspiracy
Lee, Jessica Lynn, felony receiving stolen property; felony conspiracy
Lyons, Mark Anthony, prohibited possession of firearm; possession of a controlled substance
McKinney, Ashley Renee, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts; felony conspiracy; driving revoked due to DUI
McKinney, Sean Lawrence, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts; felony conspiracy
Miller, Crystal Leigh, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts; child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury or death; contraband substance onto the grounds of Southern Regional Jail
Sopher, Shelly Marie, fraud with access device, 3 counts
Straub, Deanna Kim, gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious injury or death, 2 counts; driving impaired with unemancipated minors; impeding traffic
Tyree, Amy Beth, burglary; grand larceny; felony conspiracy
Wriston, James L., driving revoked due to DUI-third offense; no motor vehicle insurance; improper registration; false information to West Virginia State Police