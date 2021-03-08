Incarcerated individuals will be arraigned at 9 a.m. before the assigned judge.

Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick III

March 8, 2021

9 a.m. in the following order — last names A – H

Austin, William Christopher, breaking and entering; entering without breaking

Beane, Myron Canadis, inmate in possession of controlled substance

Bonds, John Henry, driving impaired-second offense; driving revoked due to DUI-third offense

Chapman, Joshua Avery, burglary; petit larceny

Cook, Jerry Ray, Jr., possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; felony conspiracy

Earl, James Maurice, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Edwards, William Lee, shoplifting-third offense

Foley, Zachary Scott, felony escape

Hamilton, Phillip J., Jr., possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; possession of counterfeit substance with intent to deliver; driving impaired; possession of a controlled substance

Harvey, Timothy Edward, grand larceny; felony conspiracy

Henderson, Robert Lee, shoplifting-third offense; fraud with access device

Holstein, Brittany Rochelle, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; felony conspiracy

Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick III

10:30 a.m. in the following order — last names J – W

Jackson, Robert Alfred, shoplifting-third offense

Kidd, Keeley Jane, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts; felony conspiracy

Kidd, Matthew David, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts; felony conspiracy

Lester, Nikiti L., possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; shoplifting

McKinney, Amber Kimber, grand larceny, 2 counts; shoplifting

O'Bryan, Edward Lee, III, failure to register as a sex offender, 4 counts

Pack, Aaron Keith, grand larceny; felony conspiracy

Rhodes, Ashley Renee, grand larceny; felony conspiracy

Scarbro, Dennis Bryan, gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death; felony conspiracy

Sutton, Tyler Michelle, driving impaired causing serious bodily injury; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts

Szuch, Butch, possession of fentanyl; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts; fleeing while impaired; fleeing with reckless indifference; driving suspended; possession of a controlled substance, 2 counts

Ward, Thomas Lee, felon in possession of firearm

Wood, Michale Eric, first-degree arson

l l l

Judge Andrew G. Dimlich

Tuesday, March 9, 2021 - 9 a.m. (A – L)

Adams, Lindsey Ann, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver 3 counts; felony conspiracy

Ayers, Melissa Joanna, fraud with access device; petit larceny; shoplifting

Bragg, Janice, burglary; petit larceny; felony conspiracy

Bragg, Timothy Edward, burglary; petit larceny; felony conspiracy

Cook, Robert Ray, grand larceny; felony conspiracy

Crouse, Brittany Lynn, shoplifting-third offense; destruction of property

Dalton, Jason Dwayne, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy; driving impaired; left of center

Endicott, Yolanda Jo, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy; prohibited person in possession of a firearm

English, Shavonne, felony fraudulent scheme

Harrah, Jessica Renee, attempt to commit a felony; felony conspiracy

Hodge, Zachery Michael, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy; prohibited person in possession of firearm

Hunt, Matthew Allen, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; fleeing a police officer

 

Judge Andrew G. Dimlich

March 9, 2021 - 10:30 a.m. (M – W)

Malone, Christopher Mark, soliciting minor via computer

Messing, Edlon Ray, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; altered registration plate; improper registration; improper display; expired motor vehicle insurance; driving revoked due to DUI; possession of a controlled substance, 2 counts

Norton, Russel Alan, failure to register or providing false information, 2 counts

Richardson, Kayla LaDawn, shoplifting-third offense

Robertson, Joanne, gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death, 2 counts; driving impaired with unemancipated minors; possession of a controlled substance

Schneider, Joshua Robert, possession of fentanyl; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Scott, Sean Michael, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts; felony conspiracy; domestic battery

Senopol, Zachary William, first degree sexual assault; domestic battery; unlawful restraint

Tait, Jeffrey George, Jr., felony receiving stolen property; striking fixture on highway

Thorn, Michael Sherman, breaking and entering or entering without breaking, 2 counts; grand larceny; felony destruction of property

Ward, Ralph, III, attempt to commit a felony; felony conspiracy

WIlliams, Bobbie Kay, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; possession of a controlled substance, 2 counts; improper use of registration; no registration; no insurance; driving revoked due to DUI

l l l

Judge Robert A. Burnside Jr.

Thursday, March 11, 2021- 9 a.m. (A – L)

Ambler, Erin Willey, shoplifting-third offense

Asbury, Lawrence E., III, unlawful wounding; indecent exposure

Churning, Kenneth Richard, embezzlement, 3 counts; felony fraudulent schemes, 3 counts

Clyburn, Mark Wayne, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Goins, Jackie Wayne, Jr., false pretenses; grand larceny; transfer stolen goods; felony conspiracy

Gunter, Shalimar Mariah, felony escape

Harrah, Richard Harry, III, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; felony conspiracy

Hole, Daniel Curtis, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts

Holmes, Willie Thomas, failure to register or providing false information as a sex offender, 3 counts

Kann, Devon, kidnapping; malicious wounding; felony conspiracy; brandishing

Kincaid, Donald Ray, II, strangulation; domestic battery

Lambert, Bobbie Jo, shoplifting-third offense

Lilly, Dewey Ishamel, driving impaired third offense; improper use of registration; improper motor vehicle insurance; no proof of insurance

Loving, Landon Leon, Jr., fraudulent scheme; felony conspiracy

l l l

Judge Robert A. Burnside Jr.

Thursday, March 11, 2021, 10:30 a.m. (M – W)

Martion, Courtney Stacia, fraudulent scheme; conspiracy

Pearson, Tyler James, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts

Pettry, Savannah LeeAnn, felony receiving stolen property; felony conspiracy

Plummer, Matthew D., breaking and entering; destruction of property

Reed, Michael Shawn, felony transferring stolen property

Robinson, Kyle Steven, fraud with access device, 2 counts

Scarbro, Cassandra, receiving; transferring stolen property

Taylo, Heather, fraudulent scheme; felony conspiracy

Webb, Rodney Wayne, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; felony conspiracy; fleeing on foot

Williams, Johnny Miles, breaking and entering; entering without breaking

Workman, Joseph Edwards, felony receiving stolen property; felony conspiracy

l l l

Judge Darl W. Poling

Date and time to be announced

Bass, Jalesea Dashea, unlawful assault; felony conspiracy

Blackburn, Shane Avery, forgery, 2 counts; uttering

Bunch, Michael A., possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 11 counts; left of center; possession of a controlled substance, 3 counts

Calhoun, Betty Jo, uttering

Clark, Robert Allen, felony receiving stolen property; felony conspiracy

Coleman, Christopher Chase, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts; child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury or death

Flint, Justin Keith, burglary; grand larceny; felony conspiracy

Forren, Bobby Joe, burglary; petit larceny; false information to law enforcement officer, obstructing

Fruia, James Kenneth, failure to register or providing false information as a sex offender, 2 counts

Gray, Angelo Mathias, felony escape

Hampton, Ernest Gene, III, breaking and entering; entering without breaking

Hayes, James, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Henderson, Robert Lee, shoplifting-third offense; obstructing; false information to West Virginia State Police

Hundley, Matthew Moses, threats to commit terroristic act

Johnson, James Ronal, driving revoked due to DUI-third offense; improper registration; possession of a controlled substance

Lee, Amy Michelle, receiving; transferring stolen property; felony conspiracy

Lee, Jessica Lynn, felony receiving stolen property; felony conspiracy

Lyons, Mark Anthony, prohibited possession of firearm; possession of a controlled substance

McKinney, Ashley Renee, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts; felony conspiracy; driving revoked due to DUI

McKinney, Sean Lawrence, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts; felony conspiracy

Miller, Crystal Leigh, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts; child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury or death; contraband substance onto the grounds of Southern Regional Jail

Sopher, Shelly Marie, fraud with access device, 3 counts

Straub, Deanna Kim, gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious injury or death, 2 counts; driving impaired with unemancipated minors; impeding traffic

Tyree, Amy Beth, burglary; grand larceny; felony conspiracy

Wriston, James L., driving revoked due to DUI-third offense; no motor vehicle insurance; improper registration; false information to West Virginia State Police

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video