More than 100 students in Raleigh County have applied for a scholarship which school officials say could take upwards of half a million dollars from their budget if implemented.
During a Raleigh County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, board members and Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price spoke about the Hope Scholarship which was recently halted after a ruling by a Kanawha County Circuit judge.
The Hope Scholarship program was approved by the Legislature and signed into law last year, providing money for students leaving the public schools system. The scholarship allows families to use the funding for a variety of expenses, including tuition and fees at participating private schools and other extracurricular activities.
Price said the county has received 117 applications for the Hope Scholarship, but the actual number is much higher.
Price said he’s been informed that the state’s Treasurer’s Office has received even more applications from Raleigh County students.
Of those applications, he said the majority are elementary school students, specifically kindergarteners.
In May, the Treasurer’s Office announced that more than 3,000 students were approved for the voucher program, which would have meant more than $4,200 per student for the 2022-23 school year, according to a repoprt by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
Should the program be allowed to go through, Price said the financial impacts would be hard to predict but would be substantial.
As a rough estimate based on current application numbers, The Register-Herald asked Price if the financial impact could be nearly half a million dollars.
“It would be much more than that,” Price said in response.
Board member Marie Hamrick asked if a letter could be drafted on behalf of the board and sent to the state, stating the board's opposition of the Hope Scholarship.
“I just think the use of taxpayer money, state money to fund private schools, home schools is totally against our constitution,” said Hamrick in an interview with The Register-Herald after the meeting.
Hamrick isn't the only education official in opposition to the scholarship. The state's superintendent of schools and its and state school board came out in late June against the Hope Scholarship. They, too, said it goes against the state Constitution by diverting funding away from the public schools system.
Price explained that state funding for county schools is based on enrollment numbers through the figures are always a year behind.
“If our enrollment declines this year, that is funding that we will not have for next year,” he said. “That funding will go to the individual who applied for the Hope Scholarship.”
He added that losing funding to the Hope Scholarship will greatly impact personnel and services to students.
While distribution of the Hope Scholarship has been halted, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has stated he plans to appeal the Kanawha County judge’s decision.
“Hopefully we’ll prevail on the next steps – Raleigh County will be really affected over time,” Hamrick said.
•••
In other business, board members approved a bid for roughly $359,000 from Musco Sports Lighting to purchase stadium lights for the football field at Woodrow Wilson High School.
Price also told board members that the county is in need of athletic trainers for three of its four high schools in order to start having football practice.
Price said the county has been looking to fill these positions since March with no luck and has also reach out to EMTs, nurses and doctors specializing in physical therapy.
He asked that qualified individuals interested in the position contact the county’s personnel office.
Board members also approved suspensions for two teachers - Dennis Adkins and Richard Meece. Both were approved for 10-day suspensions.