The public is invited to attend a meeting of the Raleigh County Executive Committee.

The annual planning meeting will be Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. at El Mariachi, 237 Airport Road, Beaver. A fajita/taco bar at the event will be $11 per person.

If you are interested in being a candidate in 2024, or know anyone who is, this is the meeting to attend so the committee can help you plan your campaign.

To attend by Zoom:

Meeting ID: 823 8560 1754

Passcode: 814360

