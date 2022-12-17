The public is invited to attend a meeting of the Raleigh County Executive Committee.
The annual planning meeting will be Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. at El Mariachi, 237 Airport Road, Beaver. A fajita/taco bar at the event will be $11 per person.
If you are interested in being a candidate in 2024, or know anyone who is, this is the meeting to attend so the committee can help you plan your campaign.
To attend by Zoom:
Meeting ID: 823 8560 1754
Passcode: 814360
