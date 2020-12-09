Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center replaces Pine Haven

Raleigh County Community Action Association unveiled the Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center to the public on Wednesday and introduced a new concept of housing for the homeless in southern West Virginia.
Formerly, the shelter was called Pine Haven Homeless Shelter. RCCAA Interim Executive Director Crystal Camarillo said that the name change reflects a new philosophy and protocol that Raleigh Emergency Housing Center Director Mike Horn introduced in the summer.
"The (name) Pine Haven has a 25-year stigma, maybe, in the community," Camarillo explained. "I know that it's definitely not always looked up on in a positive light.
"A new name change and rebranding for the community and the people that we serve is good."
The new name reflects the "housing first" approach that Horn implemented earlier in 2020, said Camarillo.
Close to 30 residents have been placed in housing through the RCCAA Housing Department since Horn started the initiative, Raleigh Emergency Housing Center Assistant Director Lisa Tyler reported on Wednesday.
Under the plan, Horn and Tyler work closely with the RCCAA Housing Department to place those in the emergency shelter on a "fast track" to find housing. They are also enrolled in state and federal programs that help them become more independent and to maintain housing.
"We collaborate to get the people in houses as quickly as possible and in the shelter as little time as we can," Camarillo said. "We are doing a different approach.
"People aren't staying here as long as they used to stay.
"We're really an aggressive team, in a positive way, trying to get people houses as quickly as we can.
Horn, who brainstormed the change of service over the summer, said Wednesday that the emergency housing model has been successful.
On average, he reported, at least two people per month have found permanent housing after first seeking shelter at the center.
"We have a high positive exit rate," Horn said. "People who exit the shelter do positive in the situation."
In September, Horn had explained that the Pine Haven model focused on providing emergency shelter to clients for 30 to 45 days. He said that about 80 percent of clients had needed longer than 45 days to find adequate housing outside the homeless shelter, and so they usually ended up extending their stay.
The new model works primarily into getting residents into housing programs through the RCCAA.
He and Housing Authority Director Brittany McMillion work together so that every incoming Pine Haven client is in a "coordinated entry" that also places them on a path for admission to several housing programs, depending on their unique needs and qualifications for the programs.
Horn reported Tuesday that more than 90 percent of center residents leave the shelter because they have found housing through RCCAA or because they have found a rental home or have moved in with a friend.
He said the percentage is ranked as "extremely high" in terms of "positive exits," which occur when a resident leaves the shelter due to adequate housing.
Raleigh Emergency Housing Center is working in partnership with the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness, Horn reported.
The Coalition supports the continuum of care model that aids agencies in finding permanent supportive housing, rapid re-housing and transitional housing for those who are in need of homes, according to the website.
The website for the Coalition reports that emergency shelters are meant to act as temporary, emergency triage centers. The shelter should never be the destination.
"The focus should always be on housing," according to the website.