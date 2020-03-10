Two Raleigh County educators have been nominated for the 2019-20 national LifeChanger of the Year award — an award recognizing and rewarding the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the U.S. who who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.
Eric McMillan, a 7th grade social studies teacher at Beckley-Stratton Middle School, and Crystal Yost, a 5th grade teacher at Mabscott Elementary School, were nominated, respectively, for the award by a colleague and a spouse.
McMillan was nominated by his colleague, Katie Hottinger. LifeChanger officials said he sets a tone of composure and maintains positive relationships with even the most challenging students, allowing him to serve as a peace-keeper, mediator and strong authority.
"Students who have trouble in other classes are respectful in McMillan’s class. Whether they're mummifying apples to learn about Ancient Egypt, going through a set of simulated stock market investments to learn about the economy, or drawing pictures to review their weekly vocabulary words, McMillan’s students are engaged at a high level," officials said.
Hottinger said if there is ever a teacher with a problem, they go to McMillan.
"If a student we teach has a problem, we either go to Eric, send the student to Eric, or they go to Eric on their own," she said. "He is consistently calm, conscientious and caring."
Yost was nominated by her spouse, Brandon Yost, for the impact she has had on her community.
"She is a leader at Mabscott who inspires others to stand out and make a difference," LifeChanger officials said. "The students and staff value her opinion and conviction in the classroom."
Yost's husband said, "There is no one I feel who would be better for this recognition than Crystal. She is a valued member in her community, a loving wife, a wonderful mother and a devoted friend.
"She has changed many lives already, and will continue to change more in the years to come," he said.
Each school year, LifeChanger of the Year receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and Washington D.C. Seventeen individual LifeChanger of the Year awards will be given during the 2019-2020 school year.
• One grand prize winner will receive $10,000 to be shared with their school/district.
• Four grand prize finalists will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.
• Ten LifeChanger award winners will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school/district.
• One spirit award will be given to the nominee whose community demonstrates the most support for their nomination. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.
• One spotlight award will be given to a nominee in a specific discipline each year. For 2019-20, the Spotlight Award will be given to a nominee who has made a proven impact on school safety. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school or district.
Winners are announced via surprise award ceremonies held at their schools, and the grand prize finalists will also be honored at a national awards ceremony in April 2020 in Florida, where the Grand Prize Winner will be revealed.
Winners are chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals. Nominees must be K-12 teachers or school district employees. To be considered for an award, nominees must:
• Make a positive impact in the lives of students
• Enhance their school or district’s atmosphere, culture and pride
• Demonstrate exemplary leadership at the school and/or district level
• Possess a proven record of professional excellence
• Show commitment to building a nurturing environment that supports learning
• Adhere to the highest moral and ethical standards
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jhatfieldRH