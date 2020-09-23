Raleigh County Community Action Association Executive Director announces retirement

Raleigh County Community Action Association Executive Director Ron Cantley announced Tuesday that he will retire from his position with the nonprofit agency next month.
Cantley has served as executive director since August 2018. During his administration, he supported expansion of homeless services at Pine Haven Homeless Shelter, a shift in services at the shelter and pushed for Covid-19 preparation for the homeless population.
He was also supported the Raleigh County Head Start program, a RCCAA service, and he worked with media and local agencies to promote the program.
A retired educator in Raleigh and Fayette counties since December 2017, Cantley most recently served as principal at Woodrow Wilson High School.
"Like my friend Gary Hough said when he took the job as Superintendent in Fayette County, 'I got a F in retirement,'" Cantley quipped Tuesday. "I suppose I have the same grade, as most people view retirement.
"I have been privileged to be the Executive Director of the Raleigh County Community Action Association," he added. "The time of that service is scheduled to come to an end of business."
His retirement goes into effect on Friday October 23, he reported.
"What a great honor to serve in this organization and lead a team of servant leaders who are helping people help themselves," Cantley described his time at RCCAA. "Working with a group of people who aspire to be ministers of grace, as they equip people to be self-sufficient in an unconditionally competent manner, has been a powerful experience.
"I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity," he said, adding, "We are in the process of a healthy transition to a new and hopefully better leader at the direction of our Board of Directors."
Raleigh County Board of Education member Marie Hamrick, who worked in the Raleigh school system with Cantley, said he had continued to serve the community as RCCAA director, after his retirement from education.
"I know the board of directors of RCCAAA have to feel fortunate to have had Ron lead their organization for the last few years," remarked Hamrick. "He brings such dedication to any job he has, and always works as hard as those he supervises.
"I know whatever 'next calling' comes his way, that 'calling' will be fortunate to have him."
Cantley said that he will look for part-time work opportunities and that he has taken on other jobs at his church. His idea of retirement does not involve playing golf and traveling.
"Having retired once, I am becoming an experienced expert in the subject," he joked. "I have concluded the term retirement, as we have come to view it, is totally off base.
"Where can you find any scriptural guidance that says we get a time in our lives where we become self-centered, focus on our own needs first, and withdraw to pleasure and self-indulgence'?
"That guidance does not exist."
He said that he does not plan to "slow down" in retirement. He pointed at current events in the United States as evidence that Americans need to become more and not less involved in their communities.
"Have you seen the news lately?" he asked. "The world is on fire right now.
"I need to speed up, so do you," Cantley added. "Clearly, we let something slip, or we would not be in the moral, political, and social mess we are in now.
"I am anxious to see what my next calling might be."
Cantley said that a leader has three jobs: To tell the truth, first, to say thank you, last, and to be a servant "in between."
"For the next month I will be a servant to the mission of RCCAA," said Cantley. "After that, I am anxious to see the specifics of my next calling.
"I hope you diligently seek your calling form the Lord as well," he urged. "Stay steady."