Raleigh County Commission is working out a deal with state legislators to assume ownership of Little Beaver State Park, Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver reported Tuesday morning.
Tolliver and commissioners Linda K. Epling and Ron Hedrick discussed the potential purchase of Little Beaver at a special commission meeting in Commission chambers.
The commission president said that when the regular session of the West Virginia Legislature reconvenes in January, Raleigh lawmakers are willing to introduce a bill that, if passed, would allow the state to deed the 562-acre park near Daniels to the county.
"We can't do it until they do," said Tolliver. "And until they do it with a stipulation that they, obviously, repair the dam and dredge it in the distant future.
"We're willing to take it, if they will agree to those demands."
The county owned Little Beaver in the 1960s, but it has since been operated by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. Tolliver announced in November 2017 that the Commission was in the preliminary stages of buying back the park.
The acreage, including a nearly 18-acre lake, is titled in patchwork by state departments, including Natural Resources and West Virginia State Parks. If the county makes a purchase of the park, it must be operated as a park.
Commissioners appointed a committee to study the feasibility of the county owning the lake. In July 2018, the committee reported to Commission that the lake would need to be drained in 2019 so that repairs to the dam and silt removal of any proposed swim area could be conducted.
The Class 1 Dam is examined by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection once a year and by a private, independent engineer every two years, committee member Steve Davis reported. A DEP inspection in 2017 showed that the 80-year-old dam has several leaks, and a move to do caulking was not a successful solution.
A valve in the lake that has been there since 1935 cannot be turned, due to workers' fears it will be damaged.
Tolliver said Tuesday that the state will need to repair the lake before the county agrees to assume stewardship.
He added that Gov. Jim Justice has pledged support for the plan.
In May 2018, a rumor was circulating that Justice had plans to buy Little Beaver.
“Little Beaver State Park is an absolutely beautiful place, but I can tell you that I have never, in my life, had a conversation with anyone about purchasing it,” Justice said at the time. “These crazy rumors have got to stop.
“The next rumor is going to be that I’ve purchased a used space shuttle and am trying to figure out a way to sell rides on that space shuttle to the Planet Mongo.”