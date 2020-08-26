 The Raleigh County Commission will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m. in regular session at the Chamber site located at 116 1/2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.  The agenda includes:

Call to order

Roll call

Invocation

Pledge of Allegiance

New business

— Exonerations

— Budget revisions

— Approval of poll workers

 

 

— New employee, Raleigh County Commission, James Quesenberry, County Administrator

— Approval of lease purchase financing of 2015 International 7000 pumper truck for the Lester Volunteer Fire Department

— Approval of lease purchase financing of 2020 Fouts 2000 gallon Super Tanker Truck for the Coal city Volunteer Fire Department

Old business

— Raleigh Solar, payment in lieu of tax agreement

Public participation

Approval of minutes, vacation orders and final settlements

Reports of officers and committees

Bills, communications and appointments

Receipts and disbursements

Adjournment

Per WV Open Meetings Act Opinion 1999-08, it is the opinion of the WV Ethics Commission that allowing citizens to attend a meeting in person is not required if the governing body determines, based upon guidance issued by the federal government, the state of West Virginia, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or other government agencies authorized to make these types of decisions, that it constitutes a public health risk to allow citizens to attend in person. The governing body may instead provide citizens with a call-in number for a telephonic meeting or provide access via a web link to a livestream of the meeting.

Conference call information

Dial-in number - 978-990-5449

Access code - 623858

Please put the phone on mute.

  

