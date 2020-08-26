The Raleigh County Commission will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m. in regular session at the Chamber site located at 116 1/2 N. Heber Street, Beckley. The agenda includes:
Call to order
Roll call
Invocation
Pledge of Allegiance
New business
— Exonerations
— Budget revisions
— Approval of poll workers
— New employee, Raleigh County Commission, James Quesenberry, County Administrator
— Approval of lease purchase financing of 2015 International 7000 pumper truck for the Lester Volunteer Fire Department
— Approval of lease purchase financing of 2020 Fouts 2000 gallon Super Tanker Truck for the Coal city Volunteer Fire Department
Old business
— Raleigh Solar, payment in lieu of tax agreement
Public participation
Approval of minutes, vacation orders and final settlements
Reports of officers and committees
Bills, communications and appointments
Receipts and disbursements
Adjournment
— — — — —
Per WV Open Meetings Act Opinion 1999-08, it is the opinion of the WV Ethics Commission that allowing citizens to attend a meeting in person is not required if the governing body determines, based upon guidance issued by the federal government, the state of West Virginia, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or other government agencies authorized to make these types of decisions, that it constitutes a public health risk to allow citizens to attend in person. The governing body may instead provide citizens with a call-in number for a telephonic meeting or provide access via a web link to a livestream of the meeting.
Conference call information
Dial-in number - 978-990-5449
Access code - 623858
Please put the phone on mute.