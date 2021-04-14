The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, April 20 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
The agenda includes:
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Invocation - Pastor Danny Lusk, Helen Baptist Church, Beckley
4. Pledge of Allegiance
5. New Business
5.1 Exonerations
5.2 Budget Revisions
5.3 Lay the levy for fiscal year 2021-22
5.4 Open bids and select a contractor for the Courhtouse electrical project
5.5 Approval of AML pilot grant for $300,000 for th Whit Oak Waterline Extension projext
5.6 Proclamation proclaiming April Fair Housing month in Raleigh County
5.7 Approval of a donation to the Friends of Charity Auto Fair
5.8 Approval of a donations to the Piney Crek asershed
5.9 Gary Clay petition to rezone R2 to I1
6. Old Business
7 Public Participation
8. Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements
9. Reports of Officers and Committees
9.1 Appointment of Tony Bazzie to the Raleigh County Housing Authority to fill the position held by John Dl Wooton who resigned March 29, 2021.
10. Bills, Communications and Appointments
11. Receipts and Disbursements
12. Adjournment
The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be Tuesday May 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
For conference call information, dial in 978-990-5449. The access code is 623858
Please put the phones on mute.