The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, May 4 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
The agenda includes:
1. Call to order
2. Roll call
3. Invocation - Pastor Luke Hodges; Family Worship Center; Beckley
4. Pledge of Allegiance
5. New business
5.1 Exonerations
5.2 Budget revisions
5.3 New temporary employee in Sheriff’s Tax Office - Jennifer Sutphin, Tax Deputy
6. Old business
6.1 Courthouse electrical bid
6.2 Property safety hearing
7. Public participation
8. Approval of minutes, vacation orders and final settlements
9. Reports of officers and committees
10. Bills, communications and appointments
11.. Receipts and disbursements
12. Adjournment
The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be Tuesday May 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
For conference call information, dial in 978-990-5449. The access code is 623858
Please put the phones on mute.