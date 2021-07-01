The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, July 6 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
The agenda includes:
Call to Order
Roll Call
Invocation – Pastor Tim Dillon; Daniels Missionary Baptist Church; Daniels, WV
Pledge of Allegiance
New Business
5.1 Exonerations
5.2 Budget Revisions
5.3 Request for $1.2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to be used on the Piney View/Batoff
Mountain Sewer Project
5.4 Request for approval of GPS Monitoring Program Agreement for the Day Report Center
5.5 Request to purchase 2 new playgrounds at Lake Stephens and Stoco Park.
5.6 Request to authorize the issuance of lease revenue bonds for the new Sheriff’s Office
Old Business
Public Participation
Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements
Reports of Officers and Committees
Bills, Communication and Appointments
10.1.1 Raleigh County Emergency Services Authority- Jamel R. Corey; Term expires July 6, 2023
10.1.2 Raleigh County Recreation Authority- Dave Tolliver; Term expires July 6, 2026
10.1.3 Raleigh County Property Safety Agency Board- Detlef Ulfers; Term expires July 6, 2023
10.1.4 Raleigh County Property Safety Agency Board- Brian Bell; Term expires July 6, 2023
10.1.5 Raleigh County Property Safety Agency Board- John Dunn; Term expires July 6, 2023
10.1.6 Raleigh County Property Safety Agency Board- Barry Milam; Term expires July 6, 2023
10.1.7 Raleigh County Property Safety Agency Board- Sherrie Hunter; Term expires July 6, 2023
10.1.8 Raleigh County Memorial Airport Authority- Matt Stanley; Term expires July 6, 2026
10.1.9 Raleigh County Building Commission- Joseph Todd Cornett, II; Term expires July 6, 2026
10.1.10 New River Parkway Authority- John O’Neal; Term expires July 6, 2024
10.1.11 Coalfields Expressway Authority- Jack “Gordie” Roop; Term expires July 6, 2025
10.1.12 Beckley-Raleigh County Board of Health- Dr. Daniel Foley; Term expires July 6, 2026
10.1.13 Raleigh County Housing Authority- Donita Marks; Term expires July 6, 2022
10.1.14 Raleigh County Housing Authority- Ron Hedrick; Term expires July 6, 2023
10.1.15 Raleigh County Housing Authority- Kevin Robinson; Term expires July 6, 2024
10.1.16 Raleigh County Housing Authority- Greg Shupe; Term expires July 6, 2025
10.1.17 Raleigh County Housing Authority- Jeff Miller; Term expires July 6, 2026
11. Receipts and Disbursements
12. Adjournment
The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, July 20 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.