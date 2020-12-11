The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m., in the Commission Chambers at 116 1⁄2 N. Heber St., Beckley.
The agenda includes:
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Invocation
4. Pledge of Allegiance
5. New Business
5.1 Exonerations
5.2 Budget Revisions
5.3 Open Bids for construction of the new Raleigh County Sheriff Headquarters
5.4 Raleigh County EOC- Emergency Operating Plan Updates
5.5 Approval of Courthouse Facilities Improvement Grant in the amount of $26,800
5.6 Approval of Dates for 2021 Board of Review and Equalization Hearings
5.7 State of WV Natural Resource Appraisal Continuation for tax year 2021
5.8 Approval of a grant to Food for Body and Soul in the amount of $12,000
5.9 Approval of a grant to Sparrows Drug Treatment Program in the amount of $12,773.05
5.10 Approval of a grant to Brian’s Safehouse Drug Treatment Program in the amount of $12,773.04
5.11 Approval of The Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce plan to place street lights on
U. S. Highway 19 in Glen Morgan, WV
5.12 Cost of Living Adjustment
5.13 New Employee at the Raleigh County Circuit Clerk- Deputy Clerk Anastasia Bays
5.14 New Employee at the Raleigh County Circuit Clerk- Deputy Clerk Tara Meyer
5.15 New Employee at the Raleigh County Circuit Clerk- Deputy Clerk Sara Price
5.14 Petition to remove Jessica Bird from the estate of Cindy Ridenour
6. Old Business
6.1 Approval of Property Safety Complaints/Petitions:
6.1.1 AB594 (Mary Loraine Webb ETAL, c/o Chasity Boyd – Rogar Lane))
6.1.2 AB596 (Carl & Joann Martin, c/o Teresa Mason – 114 Heritage St.)
6.1.3 AB599 (Frances Jenkins Hill – 156 Old Turnpike Rd.)
6.1.4 AB606 (Joseph & Amanda Roebuck – 106 Cherry Avenue)
6.1.5 AB609 (Karen & Ron Lincoln – 163 Mahan Avenue)
7. Public Participation
8. Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements
9. Reports of Officers and Committees
10. Bills, Communications and Appointments
10.1 Raleigh County Building Code Appeals – Bob Worley (Term expires 12-31-2025)
10.2 Crab Orchard-MacArthur Public Service District – Jerry Smith (Term expires 12-31-2026)
10.3 Cool Ridge-Flat Top Public Service District – Charles G. Gunter (Term expires 12-31 2026)
10.4 New River Gorge Regional Development Authority – Ron Hedrick (Term expires 12-31-2023)
￼11. Receipts and Disbursements 12. Adjournment
Per WV Open Meetings Act Opinion 1999-08, it is the opinion of the WV Ethics Commission that allowing citizens to attend a meeting in person is not required if the governing body determines, based upon guidance issued by the federal government, the state of West Virginia, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or other government agencies authorized to make these types of decisions, that it constitutes a public health risk to allow citizens to attend in person. The governing body may instead provide citizens with a call-in number for a telephonic meeting or provide access via a web link to a livestream of the meeting.
Conference call information
Dial-in number - 978-990-5449
Access code - 623858
Please put the phone on mute.
The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at 10 a.m., in the Commission Chambers.