The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.

The agenda includes:

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Invocation - Pastor Thomas Steelman; Outreach for Christ Christian Center; Beckley

4. Pledge of Allegiance

5. New Business

5.1 Exonerations

5.2 Budget Revisions

5.3 Homeland Security Grant Award for FY 2021 - $59,000.00

6. Old Business

7. Public Participation

8. Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements

8.1 Approval of Public Meeting Minutes; October 5, 2021

9. Reports of Officers and Committees

10. Bills, Communications and Appointments

10.1 Appointment of Nancy Ward to the Raleigh County Health Department Board; Expires 7/6/26

11. Receipts and Disbursements

12. Adjournment

The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be held Tuesday Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. in the Raleigh County Commission Chamber.

Conference call information:

Dial-in number is 978-990-5449

Access code - 623858

Please put phones on mute

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video