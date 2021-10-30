The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
The agenda includes:
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Invocation - Pastor Thomas Steelman; Outreach for Christ Christian Center; Beckley
4. Pledge of Allegiance
5. New Business
5.1 Exonerations
5.2 Budget Revisions
5.3 Homeland Security Grant Award for FY 2021 - $59,000.00
6. Old Business
7. Public Participation
8. Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements
8.1 Approval of Public Meeting Minutes; October 5, 2021
9. Reports of Officers and Committees
10. Bills, Communications and Appointments
10.1 Appointment of Nancy Ward to the Raleigh County Health Department Board; Expires 7/6/26
11. Receipts and Disbursements
12. Adjournment
The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be held Tuesday Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. in the Raleigh County Commission Chamber.
Conference call information:
Dial-in number is 978-990-5449
Access code - 623858
Please put phones on mute