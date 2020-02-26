Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.