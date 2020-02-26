The Raleigh County Commission will meet Tuesday, March 3, at 10 a.m.

The agenda includes:

Call to Order

Roll call

Invocation - Dr. Vondi Cook, Cross Point Church

Pledge of Allegiance

New business

Exonerations

Budget revisions

New employee - Raleigh County Assessor’s Office - Susan Gregory (Deputy Assessor)

New employee - Raleigh County Clerk’s Office - Tera Richmond (Deputy Clerk)

Approval of poll workers

Approval of the purchase of 5 new Sheriff Deputy vehicles - $228,267.20

Old business

Public participation

Approval of minutes, vacation orders and final settlements

Reports of Officers and Committees

Bills, communications and appointments

Receipts and disbursements

Adjournment

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be March 17 in the Commission Chambers, 116 1/2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.

