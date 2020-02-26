The Raleigh County Commission will meet Tuesday, March 3, at 10 a.m.
The agenda includes:
Call to Order
Roll call
Invocation - Dr. Vondi Cook, Cross Point Church
Pledge of Allegiance
New business
Exonerations
Budget revisions
New employee - Raleigh County Assessor’s Office - Susan Gregory (Deputy Assessor)
New employee - Raleigh County Clerk’s Office - Tera Richmond (Deputy Clerk)
Approval of poll workers
Approval of the purchase of 5 new Sheriff Deputy vehicles - $228,267.20
Old business
Public participation
Approval of minutes, vacation orders and final settlements
Reports of Officers and Committees
Bills, communications and appointments
Receipts and disbursements
Adjournment
The next regularly scheduled meeting will be March 17 in the Commission Chambers, 116 1/2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.