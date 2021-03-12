The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, March 16 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
The agenda includes:
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Invocation- Pastor John Jordan; Calvary Assembly of God Church; Beckley
4. Pledge of Allegiance
5. New Business
5.1 Exonerations
5.2 Budget Revisions
5.3 New Employee Assessor’s Office - Jaclyn Taylor, Case Manager, Day Report Center
5.7 Open bids for Lake Stephens Paving
5.8 Briar Patch TIF - Roger Hunter
6. Old Business
6.1 Property Safety Hearings
a. AB592 (Michael Durgan)
b. AB593 (Roxie Bishop)
7. Public Participation
8. Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements
8.1 Approval of minutes from Public Meeting on March 2, 2021
9. Reports of Officers and Committees
10. Bills, Communications and Appointments
10.1 Reappointment of George Allen Bragg to the Raleigh County Board of Zoning Appeals for a three year term.
11. Receipts and Disbursements
12. Adjournment
The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be Tuesday April 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
For conference call information, dial in 978-990-5449. The access code is 623858
Please put the phones on mute.