The Raleigh County Commission will meet on Tuesday, April 7, at 10 a.m. in regular session at the Chamber site located at 116 1/2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
The agenda includes:
1 Call to order
2 Roll call
3 Invocation
4 Pledge of Alleigance
5 New business
— Exonerations
— Budget revisions
— New employee - Raleigh County Commission - James E. Lowe (Animal Control)
— New employee - Raleigh County Commmission - Derek Steven Feller (Animal Control)
— County Clerk's office - polling place releases
— Clear Fork Trail Project (Local drawdown #4 and AML sub recipient request for payment #4)
— Notice of public hearing - road closure (Scarbrough Lane AKA Meador Lane - Shady Spring District, map 2002, parcel 5.1
6 Old business
7 Public participation
8 Approval of minutes, vacation orders, final settlements
9 Reports of officers and committees
10 Bills, communications and appointments
11 Recipients and disbursements
12 Adjournment.
The next regularly schedule Raleigh County Commission meeting will be held April 21 at 10 a.m. in the Raleigh County Commission Chamber located at 2116 1/2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.