Raleigh County Commission to hold special meeting Friday Jul 20, 2021 3 hrs ago The Raleigh County Commission will hold a special meeting on Friday, July 23, at 2 pm. The agenda concerns new employees in the Sheriff's Department — Nathan Traybor and Brandon Toler.